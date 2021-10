Ludwig van Beethoven, one of the greatest serious music composers ever, loved opera but created only one. Near death, he noted of “Fidelio” that “Of all my children, this is the one that cost me the most birth-pangs and the most sorrow…..it is the one most dear to me.” After the failures of earlier produced versions, the composer endlessly revised it into its final form over nine years ending in 1814. It emerged a masterpiece enriched by the composer’s complete musical vocabulary. It also acted as a springboard for his most famous and incomparable vocal piece, Beethoven’s Ninth (Choral) Symphony.

