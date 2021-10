After setting a franchise record with 128 points during the 2018-19 regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning were unceremoniously swept by Columbus in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa Bay has not been denied since, becoming just the second team to win back-to-back championships since Detroit accomplished the feat in 1997 and 1998. The Lightning begin the defense of their most recent title on Tuesday, when they open the 2021-22 NHL season against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Tampa Bay is looking to win the Atlantic Division for the third straight time during a full 82-game season while Pittsburgh aims for its first Metropolitan title since 2013-14.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO