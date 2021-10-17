3 shootings, 3 hours: JSO investigates trio of shootings that killed 1, hurt 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and two more are hurt in separate shootings in Jacksonville Saturday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the first shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to Seminary Street in College Gardens where a single victim was discovered with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. JSO told Action News Jax that they did not have suspect information.

Roughly an hour later, JSO said a second victim was shot — this time a 14-year-old boy.

The teen reportedly told officers he was walking with a friend in the 5300 block of Tubman Drive North - a residential area - when he was struck by a single bullet in the leg.

The victim said the gunman shot at him from a vehicle, but could not provide a make or model description.

JSO said they do not believe that the shooting was a random incident.

He was transported by Jacksonville Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Finally, around 10:30 p.m., JSO officers discovered an unresponsive man on Lane Ave. South who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead by first responders.

If you have additional information on any of the three shootings, you’re asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

