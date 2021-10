Depending on how you count it, you could argue up to half the league has already had a change in lead running back since Week 1, either due to injury, demotion, or some other factor. Add in that the Saints, Falcons, Jets, and 49ers are on bye in Week 6 -- so no Alvin Kamara, Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson, Michael Carter, or Elijah Mitchell -- and the position looks even shallower than usual this week. And on Friday afternoon, we found out Nick Chubb (calf) and Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) aren't playing Sunday. The hits just keep coming.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO