New York City, NY

The "They Added More Clowns" Edition

By Rob Blatt
 6 days ago
Clear throughout the day. Hey everyone! Let’s try an experiment. Send me your most mundane photos that still scream “New York City!” Very early in The Briefly before anyone submitted photos I walked around the city snapping as many as I could to ensure I always had something new to show....

The "A Pizza List Created Out of Spite" Edition

• The city's best Halloween decorations. (Will Gleason for Time Out) • A look at some of the contested City Council races with a map to check what district you live in. (Rachel Holliday Smith for The City) • Brooklyn Paper's Pizza Power List inspired by their disdain of Thrillist’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The "A New Worst Subway Line is Crowned" Edition

Clear throughout the day. • "Eric Adams Once Led Sexist Smear Campaign Against a Whistleblower Cop" is the headline that tells the story. (Greg B. Smith and Yoav Gonen for The City) • Members of the NYPD have been making threats in retaliation against someone who reported their illegal parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The "24 Rush Hours, 7 Days a Week" Edition

Mostly cloudy throughout the day. • The mayor promised 100 miles of Open Streets. They provided less than half of that number. Of the 274 locations listed on the city's website, only 46% of those are even active. In the Bronx, 84% are non-operational, leaving only half a mile of Open Streets in the entire borough. If the mayor was capable of shame, this would be embarrassing. (Gabriel Sandoval for The City)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The "Everything Will Be A Food Hall in Time" Edition

Possible light rain in the afternoon. • Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association was the target of an FBI raid at this home and the headquarters of the SBA. As a result, he resigned as president after the board asked him to. He's the person who said the police were victims of "blue racism" after the white supremacist Charlottesville rally, called NYC's public housing "dens of crime and violence" where "Blacks will continue to attack and ambush us forever," released private information about the mayor's daughter while trying to embarrass the mayor, tweeted the city's health commissioner was a "bitch" in the early days of the pandemic, called then-congressional candidate Richie Torres a "first-class whore," and that's just the last few years of his 19-year stint. Good riddance. (William K. Rashbaum and Michael Gold for NY Times)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Government
The "Does the W 4th Subway Puncher Exist" Edition

Mostly cloudy throughout the day. • Photos: New York Comic Con is back and everyone is wearing masks, regardless if they're wearing costumes or not. (Amanda Hatfield for BrooklynVegan) • Does the West 4th Subway Puncher exist? (Valeria Ricciulli for Curbed) • In an attempt to figure out how to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The "OMNY Cards Are Here, Kinda" Edition

Possible drizzle in the morning. • The 2021 Village Halloween Parade is officially happening with grand marshal Randy Rainbow. (Jen Chung for Gothamist) • The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is happening on October 23. (EV Grieve) • After a successful trip to the US Supreme Court, Monday was the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The "Secret Beef Room" Edition

Clear throughout the day. Are you an NYC-based artist or illustrator? I’d love to talk to you about a new project that I am working on. Please email me at thebriefly@gmail.com and let’s talk!. • Remember the story on Tuesday about the group taking over the Trump Links golf course...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The "Birthday" Edition

There’s no usual edition of The Briefly today because I’ve taken the day off to celebrate my birthday. Hooray! Happy birthday to me!. I’m notoriously difficult to find a gift for, you can ask my family and friends. If you’re someone that feels so inclined, I’ll give you a few easy options.
BROOKLYN, NY
The "Maybe Forcing This Was A Bad Idea?" Edition

Rain in the afternoon and evening. Are you an NYC-based artist or illustrator? I’d love to talk to you about a new project that I am working on. Please email me at thebriefly@gmail.com and let’s talk!. • A federal judge ruled that the city can move forward with its vaccine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The "NYC City Cannot Be Trusted" Edition

Clear throughout the day. • Mayor de Blasio's public school vaccine mandate was delayed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. It's possible this may be resolved by Monday night's deadline, but we'll see. (Eliza Shapiro and Jonah E. Bromwich for NY Times) • Monday is also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The "We Will Maybe Start Doing Our Jobs Soon" Edition

• The war between the city and food delivery apps continues with a package of bills passed by the City Council this week. The bills mandate a minimum wage per trip, ensures that workers receive tips given through the app, limit how far workers can be asked to ride, grants couriers access to restaurant bathrooms, and more. The bills are expected to be signed by Mayor de Blasio. (Claudia Izarry Aponte for The City)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
ABOUT

The Briefly collects news from across New York City from over 80 sources and delivers a digest of the city's news three times a week. Created and written by Rob Blatt in Brooklyn.

 http://www.thebriefly.com

