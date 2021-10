CHICAGO - A 91-year-old cab driver was shot after being carjacked in Roseland Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the 10700 block of South Langley. At about 4:30 a.m., the victim was sitting in a blue Hyundai and working as a cab driver when a suspect approached him on foot and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO