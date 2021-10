Earlier this year, Garth Brooks rolled out his stadium tour. It was a spectacular return to live music. In fact, some would say that his massive tour was the real sign that live music was back. However, he ended up canceling most of those dates due to COVID concerns. Then, he announced the Dive Bar Tour which saw Brooks playing smaller venues. It put fewer fans in seats but it allowed Garth to be sure that everyone was vaccinated. Now, a few lucky fans will get the chance of a lifetime to see him in an iconic venue.

