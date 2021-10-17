CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, OH

Man killed, 12-year-old flown to hospital after Wayne County crash

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0cTujit100

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Smithville Western Road.

John Murray was driving a black 2006 Cadillac CTS westbound when he partially drove across the centerline and lost control of the vehicle, troopers said.

Murray's vehicle continued driving off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and fence.

He was ejected from the vehicle.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old inside of the vehicle was transported to Wooster Community Hospital and later flown to Akron Children's Hospital.

Comments / 1

Cassandra Newhardt
6d ago

prayers to the family of both the man and the child in vehicle.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
City
Smithville, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Wayne County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Wayne County, OH
Wayne County, OH
Accidents
Akron, OH
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy