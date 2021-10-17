CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 6: Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

By Kyle Wood
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Christian McCaffrey will miss third straight game, headed to IR, while Nick Chubb is out for first time this season

Plenty of top-tier fantasy contributors once again find themselves on the injury report. See which players have already been ruled out, who’s a game-time decision and who’s good to go for today’s action. Check back as we near kickoff of the early round of games and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter for in-game updates.

Teams on bye : Falcons, Jets, Saints, 49ers

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, Giants — ACTIVE

Jones (concussion) was removed from the injury report ahead of New York’s game with the Rams. Jones exited last week’s game against the Cowboys after taking a hit to the helmet on a quarterback run. He was visibly shaken up and was carted to the locker room.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins — QUESTIONABLE

Tagovailoa (ribs) was promoted to the active roster from injured reserve and is expected to play against the Jaguars in London. Miami’s sophomore quarterback left Week 2’s game versus the Bills early on and has not played since. Jacoby Brissett, who is also questionable, has started in Tagovailoa’s place—the Dolphins have not won a game during that time.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks — OUT

Wilson (finger) was placed on injured reserve, which will keep him out of his team’s Sunday night bout with the Steelers as well as the next two games , at least. He hurt his finger near the end of a Thursday Night Football loss to the Rams in Week 5 and was replaced by Geno Smith, who will start in his place.

Running Backs

Nick Chubb, Browns — OUT

Chubb (calf) was ruled out against the Cardinals. He did not practice this week due to injury. Cleveland’s leading rusher has yet to miss a game this season.

Kareem Hunt, Browns — QUESTIONABLE

Hunt (wrist/knee) will get more than his usual workload, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports , but there does appear to be a pitch count with Cleveland’s lead back sidelined.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers — OUT

McCaffrey (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. The injury occurred in Week 3 against the Texans and has kept McCaffrey out of the previous two games. Rookie Chuba Hubbard will continue to fill in for Carolina’s do-it-all back.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings — ACTIVE

Cook (ankle) is not on the injury report after missing last week’s game against the Lions. That was his second missed game this season.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys — QUESTIONABLE

Elliott (ribs) is expected to play against the Patriots, according to multiple reports. This is the second week in a row that Dallas’ lead rusher enters this weekend with a questionable designation but he ultimately started last week and ran for 100 yards for the second straight game.

Saquon Barkley, Giants — OUT

Barkley (ankle) was ruled out against the Rams. He left last week’s game against the Cowboys after stepping on a defensive player’s foot and rolling his ankle.

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals — QUESTIONABLE

Edmonds (shoulder) is expected to play against the Browns, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . He was questionable heading into last week and ultimately played against the 49ers.

Joe Mixon, Bengals — QUESTIONABLE

Mixon (shoulder) is expected to not only play but to get a full workload against the Lions with Samaje Perine out. Mixon was limited last week against the Packers but did find the end zone in the loss.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team — QUESTIONABLE

Gibson (shin) is expected to play against the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter . He’s been dealing with the injury for weeks and has so far played through it.

Damien Harris, Patriots — QUESTIONABLE

Harris (ribs) will play against the Cowboys, according to Schefter . He left last week’s game against the Texans two times with injuries.

Chris Carson, Seahawks — OUT

Carson (neck) was placed on injured reserve, which will keep him out for at least three games. He missed the team’s last game against the Rams and will now miss a sizable portion of the season in conjunction with quarterback Russell Wilson. Alex Collins will continue to carry Carson’s workload while he is out.

Damien Williams, Bears — OUT

Williams (COVID-19) will miss his team’s game against the Packers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list . He started last week in place of the injured David Montgomery. Now the running back work falls to rookie Khalil Herbert.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs — OUT

Edwards-Helaire (knee) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games, including Sunday against Washington. He left last Sunday night’s game and was replaced by Darrel Williams.

Melvin Gordon, Broncos — QUESTIONABLE

Gordon (hip) is expected to play against the Raiders, according to Rapoport . He’s been listed as questionable for much of the season but has yet to miss a game.

Jamaal Williams, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Williams (hip/illness) is expected to play against the Bengals, according to Schefter .

Samaje Perine, Bengals — OUT

Perine (COVID-19) was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the team’s game against the Lions.

Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team — QUESTIONABLE

McLaurin (hamstring) is expected to play against the Chiefs, according to Schefter .

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs — QUESTIONABLE

Hill (quad) is expected to play versus Washington, according to Rapoport .

Mike Williams, Chargers — QUESTIONABLE

Williams (knee) is expected to play against the Ravens, according to ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler . He was not seen at practice this past week.

Kenny Golladay, Giants — OUT

Golladay (knee) was ruled out against the Rams. New York’s top pass catcher will miss his first game of the season and joins a long list of injured Giants skill position players.

Allen Robinson, Bears — QUESTIONABLE

Robinson (ankle) is expected to play against the Packers, according to Rapoport . He returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers — OUT

Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was placed on season-ending injured reserve. He left last week’s game against the Broncos early.

Sterling Shepard, Giants — ACTIVE

Shepard (hamstring) is off the injury report and set to make his return against the Rams. He has not played since Week 3 against the Falcons. With Golladay out, New York gets one of its top receivers back.

Darius Slayton, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Slayton (hamstring) appears to be a game-time decision . Like Shepard, he has not played since Sept. 26.

Kadarius Toney, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Toney (ankle) should play against the Rams, Rapoport reports , barring a setback in warmups. The rookie had a breakout game last week, breaking Odell Beckham Jr.’s single-game team rookie receiving record.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens — OUT

Watkins (hamstring) will miss his first game of the season against the Chargers. He exited last week’s game early with an injury.

Jarvis Landry, Browns — OUT

Landry (knee) was not activated off injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He has not played since Week 2.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts — ACTIVE

Hilton (neck) will make his season debut against the Texans after being activated off injured reserve.

DeVante Parker, Dolphins — OUT

Parker (shoulder/hamstring) will miss his second straight game. He will not play in London against the Jaguars.

Quintez Cephus, Lions — OUT

Cephus (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve and his season is likely over . He emerged as a pass-catching threat in a shallow receiver room for Detroit.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens — ACTIVE

Bateman (groin), Baltimore’s first-round pick, will make his debut after being activated off injured reserve . The move coincides with Watkins missing his first game of the season.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team — OUT

Samuel (groin) was ruled out for the team’s game against the Chiefs. He began the season on injured reserve and returned for two games but he left last week’s game early.

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson, Lions — QUESTIONABLE
Hockensen (knee) is expected to play, according to Schefter . Detroit’s top receiving threat has yet to miss a game this season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
