CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bayou La Batre, AL

Bayou Police: Haunted house for nonprofit robbed at gunpoint

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoTVt_0cTujNXs00

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Police in Bayou La Batre are looking for whoever is responsible for robbing a haunted house at gunpoint Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, two men walked into the South Bay Nightmare Haunted House at the Coastal Response Center after 9 PM Saturday night. One pulled out a gun and demanded money.

“The suspects possibly fled the area in a gray or tan Chevy or Dodge truck. One of the suspects was believed to be wearing a jacket with a logo similar to the Theodore High School Bobcat on the chest,” according to the post. The post doesn’t say how much money was taken. The South Bay Alliance raises money to help people in south Mobile County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Two more arrests made in connection to murder of Ladarius Clardy

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two more men in connection to the murder of high school football standout Ladarius Clardy. Timothy Donail Knight, Jr. and Terrell Taquez Parker Jr. were arrested Friday, Oct. 22, and charged in connection to Clardy’s homicide. Knight and Parker are both charged with principal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Bayou La Batre, AL
Bayou La Batre, AL
Crime & Safety
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Police#Bayou#Chevy#Dodge#The South Bay Alliance
WKRG News 5

Man dies after falling from Biloxi Hard Rock Casino parking garage

BILOXI, MS. (WKRG) – The Biloxi Police Department is investigating after what they’re calling an accidental death. According to a press release from the BPD: At approximately 11 pm, 22 Oct 21, Biloxi Police Dispatch Office received a 911 call advising someone fell from the top of the Hard Rock Casino parking garage. Upon arrival, […]
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

George County Sheriff’s takeback on old medication

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County Sheriff’s Office is collecting old, unused, and expired medication Saturday, Oct. 23. GCSO wants to take back the drugs so they don’t end up in the wrong hands. The take-back will be held until 2 p.m. on Old Highway 63 South at the Wayne Lee’s Grocery.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Birmingham community remembers ‘Cupcake’ on two-year anniversary of her body being found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – “Never again” are the words from the Birmingham community as the family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney remembered her life on the two-year anniversary of police finding her body. Cupcake was kidnapped from a birthday party at Tom Brown Village, spawning community searches and national coverage to follow. Officials found the three-year-old’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Food Drive event to be held at the Pensacola Interstate Fair

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Manna’s Night at the Fair Food Drive will be held Oct. 25 in Pensacola.  The food drive event offers residents visiting the Pensacola State Fair to receive a discount coupon in exchange for canned items, according to a news release from Manna Food Pantries.   The discount coupon will take $2 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy