Bayou Police: Haunted house for nonprofit robbed at gunpoint

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Police in Bayou La Batre are looking for whoever is responsible for robbing a haunted house at gunpoint Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, two men walked into the South Bay Nightmare Haunted House at the Coastal Response Center after 9 PM Saturday night. One pulled out a gun and demanded money.

“The suspects possibly fled the area in a gray or tan Chevy or Dodge truck. One of the suspects was believed to be wearing a jacket with a logo similar to the Theodore High School Bobcat on the chest,” according to the post. The post doesn’t say how much money was taken. The South Bay Alliance raises money to help people in south Mobile County.

