To bang on about selections, formations and substitutions just a few days after Newcastle were taken over by a new regime in a move branded as “sportswashing” by some, feels unacceptably callous. And though football fans have no control over who owns their club, they have absolute control over their own behaviour, and the way some have responded to the change in ownership is depressing in the extreme. No one can blame them for celebrating the departure of the despised Mike Ashley, but songs about how rich they are – heard outside St James’ Park on Sunday – are neither edgy nor amusing when the provenance of those riches is rooted in a country with state-sponsored suffering. Football is more than just a game because clubs form a crucial part of their supporters’ identity, a link to the past and future rooted in family and friendship. But important though these things are, they are not more important than basic humanity, and no quantity of signings or trophies can change that. Daniel Harris.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO