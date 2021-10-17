CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Yun Sungbin: Seven things about South Korea's Iron Man including EXO and Beijing 2022

olympics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYun Sungbin was one of the breakout stars of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. South Korea's first ever skeleton gold medallist turned a growing sliding sports scene into a pop-culture phenomenon. Even the 'Kings of K-Pop' EXO couldn't wait to meet him at the PyeongChang Games Closing Ceremony. Now...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Flanked by missiles, North Korea's Kim says U.S. and South Korea threaten peace

Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim told a defence exhibition on Monday, North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported. Kim made his remarks standing next to a variety of weapons, including the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles, the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed. Among them was the Hwasong-16, North Korea's largest ICBM, unveiled at a military parade in October 2020 but not yet test-fired.
MILITARY
olympics.com

Denmark Open badminton: PV Sindhu returns to action - watch live

The heavyweights of Indian badminton, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, will feature at the Denmark Open 2021, which begins from October 19 at the Odense Sports Park. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who gave the Sudirman Cup as well as the Thomas and Uber Cup a miss,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suho
Person
Park Seo Joon
olympics.com

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2021: Indian women struggle in qualifiers

India’s women gymnasts Aruna Reddy, Pranati Das and Shraddha Talekar endured a challenging day in the qualifying round of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2021 at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, Japan on Monday. All three Indians finished outside the top 24 in the all-around qualification round and will not advance...
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

South Korea estimates range of North's missile at 366 miles: Reports

Seoul [South Korea], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The South Korean military has increased its estimate of the range of the missile tested by North Korea to 590 kilometers (366 miles) from the initial 430-450 kilometers, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a source. South Korea and Japan reported detecting the launch...
MILITARY
Reuters

South Korea's Moon to attend COP26 climate talks, G20 summit

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will travel to Europe next week to attend a Group of 20 summit in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, his office said on Friday. The nine-day trip, which kicks off on Thursday, will also include talks on Oct. 29...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Exo#Non European#American#Asian#Skelet
olympics.com

Olympic champions Angelina Melnikova, Rebeca Andrade top standings at Gymnastics Worlds

With reigning Olympic and world all-around champions Suni Lee and Simone Biles, respectively, taking a break from elite competition, Olympic team gold medallist Angelina Melnikova knows there is opportunity to be had this week at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. She seized the chance Tuesday (19 October),...
SPORTS
lareviewofbooks.org

Handbook of Contemporary South Korea

I began living in and writing about Korea, an endeavor in which I’ve now been engaged for years, with practically no academic preparation. After graduating university, I audited a few lectures on Korean popular culture, then tried to take community-college Korean 101, which ended up cancelled for lack of enrollment. Later, after moving to Los Angeles, I signed up for language courses at the Korean Cultural Center on Wilshire Boulevard. They formed a pyramid, the top being a modestly sized “advanced” level (though many of us could barely string a sentence together) and the bottom an introductory level popular enough to spread across multiple classrooms. Of the throng of beginners there, a large proportion seemed to have come to the language through love of Korean pop music and television dramas. Whatever our individual motivations, all of eagerly partook of the offerings of South Korea’s newly ascendant cultural empire.
ASIA
olympics.com

Tight battle ends with Zhang Boheng as gymnastics world all-around champion

China's Zhang Boheng and Japan's Hashimoto Daiki battled until the final routine for gold Friday (22 October) in the men's all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. In the end, Zhang edged Hashimoto by just .017, taking the gold in his first major international event.
WORLD
kfgo.com

It’s an allegory: North Korea website says ‘Squid Game’ reflects South Korea’s ‘beastly’ society

SEOUL (Reuters) – A North Korean propaganda website said on Tuesday that the international Netflix hit “Squid Game” exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture where “corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace”. North Korea’s Arirang Meari site cited unnamed South Korean film critics as saying that the TV series...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Billboard

South Korea's TWICE Scores First Hot 100 Entry With 'The Feels'

The track debuts at No. 83 after its first week of release. South Korean pop group TWICE hits the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Oct. 16) for the first time, as "The Feels" opens at No. 83. The song, released via JYP/Imperial/Republic Records, tallied 4.7 million U.S. streams and 208,000...
ENTERTAINMENT
Cartoon Brew

A History Of South Korea’s ‘Hidden’ Animation Industry

Anime is a global phenomenon, while Chinese animation is enjoying a headline-grabbing boom at home. But animation in neighboring South Korea remains a “hidden industry,” argues Youtuber Wookong in his history of the industry. Over 27 brisk minutes, Wookong runs us through the development of Korean animation, from rudimentary commercials...
MUSIC
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.The United States’ “indiscreet meddling” in issues regarding Taiwan, which the North sees as entirely a Chinese internal affair, threatens to touch off a “delicate situation...
WORLD
IndieWire

North Korea Salutes ‘Squid Game’ for Critiquing South Korea’s ‘Beastly’ Capitalist Society

A state-run North Korean propaganda website is the latest to weigh in on Netflix’s wildly popular “Squid Game,” applauding what it believes to be the drama’s depiction of the “beastly reality” of the South’s capitalist society. (Via Insider.) The website Arirang Meari published an article about the Korean-language Netflix hit, which since launching on September 17 has become the most popular series ever to debut on the platform. The website praises the show’s vision of South Korea as a place where “corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace” in an “unequal society where people are treated like chess pieces.” The show is the...
TV & VIDEOS
olympics.com

Olympic flame on its way to Beijing

The ceremony, which took place 24 hours after the lighting of the flame in Ancient Olympia near the Temple of Hera, was attended by IOC Vice-Presidents Ser Miang Ng and Nicole Hoevertsz; the IOC’s Beijing 2022 Coordination Commission Chair, Juan Antonio Samaranch; and IOC Honorary Member Sam Ramsamy. The Chinese delegation was led by IOC Vice-President, Special Representative and Vice-President of Beijing 2022 and Vice-President of the Chinese Olympic Committee Zaiqing Yu. The ceremony was hosted by Hellenic Olympic Committee President and IOC member Spyros Capralos.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy