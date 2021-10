The 3-2 Cleveland Browns host the undefeated Arizona Cardinals Sunday in a showdown of recent No. 1 picks out of the University of Oklahoma — Baker Mayfield for Cleveland, Kyler Murray for Arizona. Mayfield and Murray were teammates for two years in Norman, both winning the Heisman Trophy under Lincoln Riley in back-to-back seasons. The Cardinals are 3-0 on the road this year, with all three wins by double digits, but coach Kliff Kingsbury will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. The Browns have yet to lose at home, beating the Texans in Week 2 and the Bears in Week 3. Who comes out on top in the Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns battle?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO