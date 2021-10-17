CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

This Week on TV – 10/17/21-10/23/21

tvismypacifier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a great new week of TV! Make sure you check out the schedule so you don’t miss anything!. Don’t forget to comment or Tweet @tvismypacifier to let us know what YOU are planning to watch!. Jump with me to view this week’s schedule. Sunday. Sunday features 5...

tvismypacifier.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvismypacifier.com

Saturday on TV – 10/16/21

Saturday features 1 series premiere & 1 season finale. To read more about the new series, click the link below. Otherwise, check out tonight’s schedule!. Tonight is the US series premiere of Arctic Vets on Nat Geo Wild at 10/9c. Whether they’re rescuing a polar bear in the wild or tending to an Arctic fox in the hospital, the Arctic Vets team will do whatever it takes to save the lives of sick and injured Arctic species – one remarkable patient at a time. Featuring incredible access and a cast of amazing characters, this groundbreaking series is packed with dramatic and heartwarming stories. Arctic Vets gives viewers an up-close-and-personal look at nature’s most amazing creatures, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Canadian Arctic.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Debuts First Look at Celina Smith as Annie in ‘Annie Live!’ (TV News Roundup)

NBC revealed a first look at Celina Smith as Annie in “Annie Live!,” which airs on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. The image sees Smith wearing the titular orphan’s famous white-collared red dress, “holding hands” with the dog who will play Sandy in the production. Smith, who is 12 years old, was cast after NBC’s nationwide search for a “future star” to take the iconic role. She’s most recently been seen as Rebecca in “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” on Nickelodeon and has also played Young Nala in the touring company of “The Lion King.” “Annie Live!” also stars Harry Connick Jr. as...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Is HBO Max Worth It? Here’s What to Know About HBO’s Streaming Service

Nearly two year after it was first announced, HBO Max — the streaming service from HBO and WarnerMedia — is running at full steam these days, with hit shows like White Lotus and Mare of Easttown, and first-run films from Warner Bros. slate of new premieres (think Dune and Zack Snyder’s Justice League). But is HBO Max worth the price of admission? This streaming service is different from other streaming services in a couple of ways, so we’ve broken down all the details for you below. HBO Max Pricing, Plans, Subscription An ad-free subscription to HBO Max costs $14.99 per month for new...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

'Dune,' on big and little screens, tops N.America box office

New sci-fi thriller "Dune," a classic that almost demanded big-screen treatment, topped the North American box office this weekend with a take estimated at $40.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. "Dune," with a plainly relevant environmental subtext, has taken in $180 million overseas, and Villeneuve, whose growing sci-fi catalogue includes "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival," hopes to make this the first in a two-part saga.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fergie
Person
Forrest Galante
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Live Tv#Hbo Max#Reality Tv#Uptv
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Blake Lively calls Instagram photo of daughters ‘disturbing’

Blake Lively is a famous actress, someone who’s chosen to live her life in public, but her kids have not. And the Gossip Girl actress makes a point to maintain the privacy of her three children, who she shares with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Lively reiterated that stance when she...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy