This Week on TV – 10/17/21-10/23/21

Saturday features 1 series premiere & 1 season finale. To read more about the new series, click the link below. Otherwise, check out tonight’s schedule!. Tonight is the US series premiere of Arctic Vets on Nat Geo Wild at 10/9c. Whether they’re rescuing a polar bear in the wild or tending to an Arctic fox in the hospital, the Arctic Vets team will do whatever it takes to save the lives of sick and injured Arctic species – one remarkable patient at a time. Featuring incredible access and a cast of amazing characters, this groundbreaking series is packed with dramatic and heartwarming stories. Arctic Vets gives viewers an up-close-and-personal look at nature’s most amazing creatures, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Canadian Arctic.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO