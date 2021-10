CHICAGO (670 The Score) -- If there has been a colder moment this season than Aaron Rodgers sealing another win at Soldier Field by yelling “I still own you!” to the fans, I can’t think of it. As it turns out, Rodgers does still, in fact, own the Bears. This time it just happened to manifest itself in the form of the Packers' 24-14 win Sunday afternoon. The Bears (3-3) are back at .500, and somewhere the McCaskeys are more mad than usual -- or so the legend goes. Let’s hand out some grades.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO