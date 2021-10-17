CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classifieds
The Hill

Biden lauds ally France, calls handling of sub deal 'clumsy'

President Biden on Friday acknowledged that his administration’s handling of a submarine deal with Australia was “clumsy” as he sought to repair relations between the U.S. and France during a one-on-one meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Italy. The security pact made between the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia,...
POTUS
NBC News

Covid vaccines provide stronger immunity than past infection, CDC study finds

Vaccination against Covid-19 provides stronger protection than immunity from a previous infection with the coronavirus, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Friday. The study looked at more than 7,000 people hospitalized with Covid-like illnesses, and found that those who were unvaccinated — but...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy