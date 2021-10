The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) will hit the road for the fourth time this season this in Week 7 and will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium. Jalen Hurts gave his team a shot by running for two scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 but struggled in the passing game. Can he rally against a Raiders team that thrived against the Denver Broncos after Jon Gruden's resignation? Or will the Raiders continue their push towards a spot in the NFL playoff picture for the first time since 2016?

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO