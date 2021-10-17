CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy's Black Friday plans: Talking Tech podcast

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4GFp_0cTudhvs00

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below . This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. My cohost Mike Snider is off today. Who's ready for Black Friday? I know that is a wild question to be asking in the middle of October, but, yeah, it's something we have to think about.

One of the retailers that is already trying to get a jumpstart on Black Friday is Best Buy. They have plans to start their Black Friday sales early again this year. My colleague, Kelly Tyco, writes about this in a story on tech.usatoday.com. They're going to kick off the holiday season with a four day sale starting next Tuesday, and then it will start as a Black Friday sale on November 19th, which is a week earlier than when typically we see Black Friday, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

The deals in this October 19th sale will also be covered by a Black Friday price guarantee. What'll happen is, if the price for the item that you buy at that time goes lower, you actually get some of your money back. One of the hottest deals that Best Buy says it's going to have is for a 70 inch Samsung 4K smart TV for 599, which will save you about $150. Last year, they also sold a 70 inch Samsung TV, but it was for around 529.99. The chain also says it's going to offer some Chromebooks for as low as $99. Last year we saw Best Buy unveil some of its first Black Friday deals on October eighth to compete with an Amazon Prime day sale that was happening right around the same time.

Why am I talking about Black Friday right now? It seems kind of ridiculous. Experts are recommending that consumers actually start shopping for their holiday gifts now ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday because of a few reasons. There's going to be a lot more demand. You're also going to see shipping delays. You've heard a lot about supply chain and a lot of the issues there with delays and shortages. There's also talk of staffing challenges as well. So there's going to be a lot going on, and the consensus seems to be the earlier you get started on holiday shopping the more likely you're going to get the gifts that you want and you find everything you need for the holiday. It's obviously something to keep in mind. We'll keep you posted on all things Black Friday, all the sales, all the deals. Be sure to stop by tech.usatoday.com for more details.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comment, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter at BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best Buy's Black Friday plans: Talking Tech podcast

