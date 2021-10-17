CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestle India earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

By Markets Insider Automation
Business Insider
 6 days ago

On October 19, Nestle India releases earnings for Q3. Analysts on Wall Street predict Nestle India will release earnings per share of INR 64.61. Track Nestle India...

markets.businessinsider.com

24/7 Wall St.

5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
Business Insider

GALP Energia,SAReg B earnings: here's what to expect

On October 25, GALP Energia,SAReg B is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street predict expect GALP Energia,SAReg B will release earnings per share of €0.178. Go here to track GALP Energia,SAReg B stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. GALP Energia,SAReg B releases earnings for Q3 on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Potlatch's earnings report

On October 25, Potlatch will release earnings for the most recent quarter. Analysts expect Potlatch will report earnings per share of $0.823. Go here to watch Potlatch stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Potlatch is reporting earnings from Q3 on October 25. 6 analysts are expecting earnings of $0.823...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Alliance Resource Partners LP's earnings

On October 25, Alliance Resource Partners LP is presenting Q3 earnings. Wall Street predict expect Alliance Resource Partners LP will release earnings per share of $0.360. Go here to watch Alliance Resource Partners LP stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Alliance Resource Partners LP will release earnings for Q3on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Universal Health Services's earnings

On October 25, Universal Health Services reveals earnings for the most recent quarter. Analysts predict earnings per share of $2.75. Watch Universal Health Services stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Universal Health Services is reporting earnings from Q3. Forecasts of 15 analysts expect earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Snap Stock’s 25% Plunge Is an Intelligence Test Worth 400%

Actually, it wasn’t just Snap shareholders saying that. It was shareholders of all tech and digital advertising stocks. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG). Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Why? Because Snap’s disappointing quarterly numbers were a byproduct of macro headwinds that are likely impacting all digital advertising...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Navitas Semiconductor, Truist Financial And More

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, especially when markets are uncertain or near highs. The initial public offering of a SPAC merger prompted some insider purchases. The chief executive officer of a financial services outfit was among the week's notable buyers. Conventional wisdom says that insiders...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS

