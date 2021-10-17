CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what to expect from Johnson Johnson's earnings

On October 19, Johnson Johnson will release earnings for Q3. Analysts predict earnings per share of $2.35. Track Johnson Johnson stock price in real-time ahead here. Johnson Johnson...

Kansai Nerolac Paints earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On October 25, Kansai Nerolac Paints is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Analysts predict Kansai Nerolac Paints will report earnings per share of INR 2.80. Watch Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Kansai Nerolac Paints reveals figures for Q2. 4...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities earnings preview: what to expect

Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings for Q3 on October 25. Analysts predict Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings per share of $0.541. Track Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Alexandria Real Estate Equities will present their latest quarterly...
Enterprise Financial Services earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

On October 25, Enterprise Financial Services will report earnings from Q3. Wall Street predict expect Enterprise Financial Services will release earnings per share of $1.01. Go here to track Enterprise Financial Services stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Enterprise Financial Services will be reporting earnings from the most recent...
A Look Into Johnson & Johnson's Price Over Earnings

Right now, Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE:JNJ) share price is at $160.72, after a 0.38% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 2.42%, but in the past year, increased by 11.38%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Here's what Wall Street expects from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's earnings report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is presenting latest earnings on October 14. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of $1.04. Watch Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock price move in real-time ahead here. On October 14, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will be releasing earnings for the most recent quarter. In terms of EPS,...
Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
Tractor Supply reports earnings beat, raises guidance

Tractor Supply Co. reported third-quarter net income of $224.4 million, or $1.95 per share, up from $190.6 million, or $1.62 per share, last year. Sales of $3.018 billion were up from $2.607 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.66 and sales of $2.861 billion. Comparable sales growth of 13.1% beat the FactSet consensus for 7% growth. "Despite unprecedented pressures across our supply chain, we are raising our outlook for fiscal 2021 and are on track for a record year of sales and earnings," said Chief Executive Hal Lawton in a statement. For 2021, Tractor Supply now expects sales of $12.6 billion, up from previous guidance for $12.1 billion to $12.3 billion. Comp store sales are expected to grow 16%, up from the previous outlook for growth of 11% to 13%. And EPS is now expected to be $8.40 to $8.50, up from $7.70 to $8.00 previously. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $12.263 billion, comp store sales growth of 13.4% and EPS of $8.01. Tractor Supply stock rose 1.4% in Thursday premarket trading, and is up 43.9% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 20.*% for 2021 so far.
