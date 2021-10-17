Here's what to expect from Johnson Johnson's earnings

Tractor Supply Co. reported third-quarter net income of $224.4 million, or $1.95 per share, up from $190.6 million, or $1.62 per share, last year. Sales of $3.018 billion were up from $2.607 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.66 and sales of $2.861 billion. Comparable sales growth of 13.1% beat the FactSet consensus for 7% growth. "Despite unprecedented pressures across our supply chain, we are raising our outlook for fiscal 2021 and are on track for a record year of sales and earnings," said Chief Executive Hal Lawton in a statement. For 2021, Tractor Supply now expects sales of $12.6 billion, up from previous guidance for $12.1 billion to $12.3 billion. Comp store sales are expected to grow 16%, up from the previous outlook for growth of 11% to 13%. And EPS is now expected to be $8.40 to $8.50, up from $7.70 to $8.00 previously. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $12.263 billion, comp store sales growth of 13.4% and EPS of $8.01. Tractor Supply stock rose 1.4% in Thursday premarket trading, and is up 43.9% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 20.*% for 2021 so far.

