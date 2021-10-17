CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Wall Street expects from Tele2 (B)'s earnings report

Tele2 (B) is presenting Q3 earnings on October 19. Wall Street analysts expect Tele2 (B) will release earnings per share of SEK 1.51. Watch Tele2 (B) stock price...

Business Insider

Unifi earnings preview: what to expect

On October 25, Unifi reveals earnings for Q1. Analysts expect Unifi will report earnings per share of $0.290. Track Unifi stock price in real-time ahead here. Unifi is reporting Q1 earnings on October 25. 4 analysts are predicting earnings of $0.290 per share as opposed to earnings of $0.180 per...
Business Insider

Cathay General Bancorp earnings: here's what to expect

Cathay General Bancorp will release figures for Q3 on October 25. Analysts predict Cathay General Bancorp will report earnings per share of $0.906. Go here to follow Cathay General Bancorp stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Cathay General Bancorp is presenting latest earnings on October 25. 5 analysts forecast...
Business Insider

GALP Energia,SAReg B earnings: here's what to expect

On October 25, GALP Energia,SAReg B is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street predict expect GALP Energia,SAReg B will release earnings per share of €0.178. Go here to track GALP Energia,SAReg B stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. GALP Energia,SAReg B releases earnings for Q3 on...
Business Insider

Alexandria Real Estate Equities earnings preview: what to expect

Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings for Q3 on October 25. Analysts predict Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings per share of $0.541. Track Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Alexandria Real Estate Equities will present their latest quarterly...
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works's earnings report

Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works will release figures for the most recent quarter on October 25. Wall Street analysts expect Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works will report earnings per share of $1.16. Follow Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works...
Business Insider

NIIT Technologies is about to announce earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

On October 25, NIIT Technologies will be reporting earnings from the last quarter. Wall Street analysts expect NIIT Technologies will release earnings per share of INR 26.80. Watch NIIT Technologies stock price move in real-time ahead here. On October 25, NIIT Technologies is reporting latest earnings. 7 analysts are predicting...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
Business Insider

CapitaMall Trust Real Estate Investment Trust is about to announce its earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

CapitaMall Trust Real Estate Investment Trust presents their latest quarterly figures on October 22. Wall Street analysts expect CapitaMall Trust Real Estate Investment Trust will release earnings per share of SGD 0.026. Go here to follow CapitaMall Trust Real Estate Investment Trust stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On...
Business Insider

Heritage-Crystal Clean is about to announce its earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

On October 20, Heritage-Crystal Clean is presenting Q3 earnings. Analysts on Wall Street predict Heritage-Crystal Clean will release earnings per share of $0.588. Watch Heritage-Crystal Clean stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Heritage-Crystal Clean releases figures for Q3 on October 20. 4 analysts are forecasting earnings of $0.588...
Business Insider

Vitec Software Group (B) earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

Vitec Software Group (B) is reporting Q3 earnings on October 14. Analysts on Wall Street predict Vitec Software Group (B) will release earnings per share of SEK 1.91. Go here to track Vitec Software Group (B) stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Vitec Software Group (B) will report latest...
