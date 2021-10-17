CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Wall Street expects from BasWare's earnings report

By Markets Insider Automation
Business Insider
 6 days ago

On October 19, BasWare will report earnings from Q3. Wall Street analysts are expecting losses per share of €0.612. Go here to track BasWare stock price in real-time ahead...

markets.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

Cathay General Bancorp earnings: here's what to expect

Cathay General Bancorp will release figures for Q3 on October 25. Analysts predict Cathay General Bancorp will report earnings per share of $0.906. Go here to follow Cathay General Bancorp stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Cathay General Bancorp is presenting latest earnings on October 25. 5 analysts forecast...
Business Insider

Alexandria Real Estate Equities earnings preview: what to expect

Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings for Q3 on October 25. Analysts predict Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings per share of $0.541. Track Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Alexandria Real Estate Equities will present their latest quarterly...
Business Insider

American Campus Communities earnings preview: what to expect

American Campus Communities is reporting latest earnings on October 25. Wall Street predict expect American Campus Communities will release losses per share of $0.099. Follow American Campus Communities stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, American Campus Communities reveals figures for the most recent quarter. 3...
24/7 Wall St.

Where ARKF Stands After Q3

24/7 Wall St. takes a look at one of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest funds. The third quarter for this ETF was somewhat hampered by a weak September, but it stands to benefit from here.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
