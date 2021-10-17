CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what to expect from United Community Banks's earnings

By Markets Insider Automation
Business Insider
 6 days ago

On October 19, United Community Banks presents Q3 figures. Analysts predict earnings per share of $0.661. Go here to track United Community Banks stock price in real-time on Markets Insider....

MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS

