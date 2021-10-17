CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Wall Street expects from Kungsleden A's earnings report

By Markets Insider Automation
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Kungsleden A reveals earnings for Q3 on October 19. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of SEK 1.45. Follow Kungsleden A stock price in real-time here. On...

markets.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

Unifi earnings preview: what to expect

On October 25, Unifi reveals earnings for Q1. Analysts expect Unifi will report earnings per share of $0.290. Track Unifi stock price in real-time ahead here. Unifi is reporting Q1 earnings on October 25. 4 analysts are predicting earnings of $0.290 per share as opposed to earnings of $0.180 per...
Business Insider

Cathay General Bancorp earnings: here's what to expect

Cathay General Bancorp will release figures for Q3 on October 25. Analysts predict Cathay General Bancorp will report earnings per share of $0.906. Go here to follow Cathay General Bancorp stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Cathay General Bancorp is presenting latest earnings on October 25. 5 analysts forecast...
Business Insider

Alexandria Real Estate Equities earnings preview: what to expect

Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings for Q3 on October 25. Analysts predict Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings per share of $0.541. Track Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Alexandria Real Estate Equities will present their latest quarterly...
Business Insider

GALP Energia,SAReg B earnings: here's what to expect

On October 25, GALP Energia,SAReg B is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street predict expect GALP Energia,SAReg B will release earnings per share of €0.178. Go here to track GALP Energia,SAReg B stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. GALP Energia,SAReg B releases earnings for Q3 on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Kungsleden A
Business Insider

Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Navitas Semiconductor, Truist Financial And More

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, especially when markets are uncertain or near highs. The initial public offering of a SPAC merger prompted some insider purchases. The chief executive officer of a financial services outfit was among the week's notable buyers. Conventional wisdom says that insiders...
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
