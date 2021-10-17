CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Wall Street expects from Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane's earnings

 6 days ago

On October 19, Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane will report earnings from the last quarter. Wall Street analysts expect Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane will be reporting earnings per share of CNY...

Business Insider

Kansai Nerolac Paints earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On October 25, Kansai Nerolac Paints is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Analysts predict Kansai Nerolac Paints will report earnings per share of INR 2.80. Watch Kansai Nerolac Paints stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Kansai Nerolac Paints reveals figures for Q2. 4...
Business Insider

Unifi earnings preview: what to expect

On October 25, Unifi reveals earnings for Q1. Analysts expect Unifi will report earnings per share of $0.290. Track Unifi stock price in real-time ahead here. Unifi is reporting Q1 earnings on October 25. 4 analysts are predicting earnings of $0.290 per share as opposed to earnings of $0.180 per...
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Universal Health Services's earnings

On October 25, Universal Health Services reveals earnings for the most recent quarter. Analysts predict earnings per share of $2.75. Watch Universal Health Services stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Universal Health Services is reporting earnings from Q3. Forecasts of 15 analysts expect earnings of...
Business Insider

GALP Energia,SAReg B earnings: here's what to expect

On October 25, GALP Energia,SAReg B is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street predict expect GALP Energia,SAReg B will release earnings per share of €0.178. Go here to track GALP Energia,SAReg B stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. GALP Energia,SAReg B releases earnings for Q3 on...
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Alliance Resource Partners LP's earnings

On October 25, Alliance Resource Partners LP is presenting Q3 earnings. Wall Street predict expect Alliance Resource Partners LP will release earnings per share of $0.360. Go here to watch Alliance Resource Partners LP stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Alliance Resource Partners LP will release earnings for Q3on...
Business Insider

Alexandria Real Estate Equities earnings preview: what to expect

Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings for Q3 on October 25. Analysts predict Alexandria Real Estate Equities will release earnings per share of $0.541. Track Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Alexandria Real Estate Equities will present their latest quarterly...
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works's earnings report

Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works will release figures for the most recent quarter on October 25. Wall Street analysts expect Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works will report earnings per share of $1.16. Follow Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works...
Business Insider

Here's what to expect from Total Access Communication's earnings report

On October 25, Total Access Communication will release earnings for the most recent quarter. Analysts predict Total Access Communication will release earnings per share of THB 0.466. Follow Total Access Communication stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On October 25, Total Access Communication will be reporting Q3 earnings.
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
Business Insider

CapitaMall Trust Real Estate Investment Trust is about to announce its earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

CapitaMall Trust Real Estate Investment Trust presents their latest quarterly figures on October 22. Wall Street analysts expect CapitaMall Trust Real Estate Investment Trust will release earnings per share of SGD 0.026. Go here to follow CapitaMall Trust Real Estate Investment Trust stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On...
