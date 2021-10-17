CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Warm Temps For The Bears Game

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Another sunny Fall day in store, though a bit warmer than Saturday. The Bears meet...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

cbslocal.com

Forecasters Expect Moderate To Heavy Rains Sunday and Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is expected to receive at most an inch and a half of rain this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, residents should expect at least half an inch of rain and at most an inch and a half. The NWS warns of possible...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Expected Saturday Night, Slick Travel Likely Into Sunday Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – A Pacific storm will move into Colorado today with cooler air, extensive cloud cover, windy conditions and even rain or snow for some areas. Ahead of the storm it will be relatively mild with widespread 50s and 60s. The far east and southeast plains will see a little more sunshine and should warm into the 70s or lower 80s. Rain and snow will develop in the mountains of western Colorado around sunset and it should become widespread overnight. Slick travel can be expected by Sunday morning in some areas, especially over the higher or exposed passes. The storm...
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Updates: Sacramento Bracing For Powerful Storm

Sacramento is bracing for what forecasters are calling a “major storm system.” It’s something we don’t see very often in October. In fact, the amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is 4.86 inches in a 24-hour period. That would be the second-highest rainfall 24-hour total on record.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Keep That Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical moisture lingers over South Florida for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. It will not be a complete washout but from time to time areas will see slow-moving storms with flooding downpours. Yesterday much of the east coast metro areas received heavy rain with parts of the area getting over 6 inches of rain. Due to the saturated ground, additional showers and storms that develop today will lead to more minor flooding. A flood advisory from Broward expired Saturday morning at 9:30 AM as storms moved through the area. Another round of storms is expected to develop later this afternoon and evening. Watch for flooding in and around any storms that develop. A brief period of drier weather is expected by the middle of next week. Tropical moisture that will be pushed south and out of the area as a front brings in drier air from the north. The added sunshine will actually warm the are up a few degrees but at least the humidity and rain chances drop Tuesday and Wednesday. Until then watch for heavy showers and storms developing Saturday night and again Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

