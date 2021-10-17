CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's economy is set to slow sharply as it grapples with the Evergrande crisis and weaker domestic demand, Barclays says

By Harry Robertson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5d5S_0cTuZm7z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXvLW_0cTuZm7z00
Investment in China's huge property sector is slowing, Barclays said.

Getty Images

  • Chinese growth slowed sharply in the third quarter as property investment cooled, Barclays said.
  • The bank is more pessimistic about China as the country deals with Evergrande and an energy crunch.
  • It cut its 2021 China growth forecast to 8.2% but said it could fall to 6% in a worst-case scenario.

Data released Monday will show that the Chinese economy slowed sharply in the third quarter as investment in the enormous property sector weakened, Barclays has predicted.

Barclays analysts, led by chief China economist Jian Chang, said in a recent note that gross domestic product likely grew 4.6% in the third quarter compared to 7.9% in the second.

Like other banks such as Goldman Sachs , Barclays has become more pessimistic about China's economic prospects over the last month as the country grapples with the looming default of highly indebted property developer Evergrande, as well as a serious energy crunch.

It recently said that "spillovers" from the Evergrande crisis could lead to a sharp slowdown in lending and drag on GDP growth by 2 percentage points this year.

Barclays in September cut its overall 2021 growth forecast for China to 8.2%, from an earlier estimate of 8.4%. But it said this month that growth could fall to as low as 6% in 2021 if China continues to limit energy production for climate reasons in the face of a global fuel crunch .

In a new note published Friday, Barclays analysts said credit grew at the slowest pace since at least 2003 in September as household loans and home sales cooled. This points to weak investment in the property sector, which has traditionally been a big driver of economic growth.

China's real estate sector is being convulsed by the Evergrande crisis. It's the most indebted company in the world, owing more than $300 billion, and has links across the Chinese and global economy.

Read more: 3 reasons China in the 2020s could start slowing dramatically like Japan in the 1990s

The government is waging a war on debt and is trying to "rebalance" the economy towards consumption-driven growth. Less lending has seen home sales cool sharply and the new scrutiny on debt levels has driven up developers' borrowing costs.

A host of other problems has contributed to the slowdown in the third quarter, Barclays said. "We think disappointing imports, lower-than-expected CPI inflation, and slowing credit growth point to weakened domestic demand," its analysts wrote in a note on 15 October.

Barclays estimated that import growth slowed dramatically to around 9% in September, compared with 25% in August. It said imports of iron ore and copper were particularly weak - a visible effect of slowing property investment.

Soaring global energy prices - powered by the reopening of global economies - have also forced some factories to shut down . China is limiting production of fossil fuels, such as coal as it tries to hit climate targets.

Barclays expects economic growth to cool sharply in 2022 and 2023, with GDP expanding 5.5% and 5.3% respectively. China was notching up annual growth rates of more than 10% in the 2000s.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

GDP Slows Sharply in Q3

(Yicai Global) Oct. 24 -- On October 18, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its National Accounts for the third quarter. The data showed a sharp slowing in economic activity with GDP decelerating to 4.9 percent from 7.9 percent in 2021 Q2. While the weakness was widespread, manufacturing and real estate made the biggest contributions to the reduced year-over-year growth. The outturn was weaker than the 5.4 percent expected by the economists polled by the Yicai Research Institute.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Semiconductors: More U.S. Leverage, More Bad News For Beijing (Part 3)

“The United States is the dominant producer of electronic design automation software, and the United States and the United Kingdom are dominant producers of core intellectual property. These interrelated inputs into chip design are both key chokepoints for China.” – Center for Security and Emerging Technology. China’s vulnerability in the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Global Economy#Gdp#Chinese
101 WIXX

China’s Evergrande says resumes work on more than 10 projects

BEIJING (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities and that all would be carried out according to plan. The world’s most indebted property firm said in a post on its Wechat account that its...
ECONOMY
AFP

China to expand property tax trial to check speculation

China is set to expand pilot property tax reforms, state media reported, as the government battles real estate speculation in the world's second-biggest economy. Under the five-year pilot scheme, Xinhua added, property tax will be levied on all types of real estate, excluding some rural homes.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

China’s Evergrande is in trouble. But so is China’s top-down political economy.

Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company founded in 1996, rolled closer toward formal default this week after failing to meet further payments toward its $300 billion debt. Evergrande isn’t alone — real estate developers in China carry an estimated $5 trillion in debt, and other Chinese property firms this week reportedly defaulted or struggled with repayments.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Reuters

China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default. Here is a timeline of...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Factbox-China’s indebted property market and the Evergrande crisis

(Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has rapidly become Beijing’s biggest corporate headache as it wrestles with debts of more than $300 billion and the fate https://reut.rs/3jrfpZG of the country’s second-biggest property developer is keeping global markets on tenterhooks. A string of Beijing officials have tried to reassure investors the crisis...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Markets rise as Evergrande staves off potential collapse

Troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande seemed to stave off immediate collapse on Friday, helping to lift global markets – including stocks in London.The FTSE 100 closed up 14.25, crowning a good week for the index.It ended at 7,204.55, a 0.2% rise on the day before.“The imminent prospect of an Evergrande default appears to have been deferred for another day, after this morning’s report out of Asia that it had paid the 83.5 million US dollars (£60.7 million) interest payment, which was due for payment by tomorrow,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“As a consequence, we look set to finish...
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: slower Chinese economic growth inevitable without internal reform

China’s economic momentum is slowing. Official figures published this week show GDP growth in the last quarter came in at annual rate of “just” 4.9%. This compares with 7.9% annualised GDP growth for the previous quarter. I say “just” because the last time the Australian economy grew this fast was — checks notes – 80 or so years ago. So China’s economic growth may have slowed, but it’s not slow. A number of supply disruptions have caused the drop. Industrial production such as steel making has been hit by power outages. Other parts of Chinese industry such as the automotive sector...
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

China's oal and power crisis hits global economy

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of the world's second-largest economy in the third quarter and threaten to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter. Last week, coal futures in China closed at a record high after sixty coal mines in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

263K+
Followers
18K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy