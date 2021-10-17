CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new cookbook dives into recipes from the submarine community

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
The idea was launched in 2019 when a local historian from Hawaii spoke to a meeting of the Pearl Harbor Submarine Officers’ Spouses’ Association about Dolphin Dishes , a community cookbook produced in 1952 by Naval wives.

The woman told them they “carry the legacy of the submarine ohana,” or family, said Haydeé Taweel, whose husband, LCDR David Taweel, U.S. Navy, serves in the fleet.

“We live where they lived, support our sailors as they once did, and rally our families together when the boats are away,” Mrs. Taweel continued, whether they’re stationed in Hawaii (as the Taweels were until March) or anywhere else.

She and her friend Bridget Allen were “moved by the concept of the submarine spouse legacy,” and decided that it was time to create a new cookbook.

Best Fed in the Fleet: Recipes from the Deep to the Dining Room — A Submarine Community Cookbook ($45, available at bit.ly/3lTEnkX ) was thus born. Published in November, 2020, the collection of 800 recipes turned into a pandemic project for the committee of over 100 volunteers who put it together despite being scattered across 80 different commands around the world.

While she and her friend “may have sparked the flame,” said Mrs. Taweel, one of four cookbook co-chairs, this was an “all hands” effort, she writes in the book, with 300 contributors (individuals and crews) sending recipes, photographs, and remembrances.

Additionally, artists Becky Litton and Katie Scarlett Faile created original pieces for the cover and the title page, respectively. And still others spent long hours proofreading and editing to bring the cookbook to fruition.

Such an extraordinary global group effort “[makes] my heart swell with pride,” Mrs. Taweel said.

Tracey Majewski — whose husband, Capt. Mike Majewski, U.S. Navy, is from Toledo — acts “as a mentor to junior spouses” at Pearl Harbor, she said. She therefore served as an adviser to the project.

Food is a hugely important ingredient in military life, she noted.

There are the special going-away dinners, served before short underways or longer patrols and deployments — “the long hauls,” Mrs. Majewski said, that can last from three to six months.

There are the meals served to those out at sea. “Morale on the ship is directly linked to the quality of food served,” Mrs. Taweel said.

For those on the home front, Mrs. Majewski said that “dinners with your fellow sub spouses move the weeks and months along. We have something to look forward to and share together,” and these meals help to forge lifelong friendships. “We rely on our Submarine Sisters,” who are “amazing, selfless military spouses.”

But best of all, by far, there are the “welcome home” celebrations for returning submariners.

“In Hawaii, homecomings are a big event with giant lei hanging over the submarine sail, sailors in their whites walking over the brow to their families' open arms, and the Navy band pierside welcoming the crew home in style,” Mrs. Taweel said.

“There is nothing quite like a military homecoming,” Mrs. Majewski agreed. “I tear up now just thinking of it. The fanfare and preparing for that day is like nothing else I’ve experienced in my life.”

While the service men and women who’ve been away are “just happy to be eating home cooked meals again,” she said (although she noted that there are “some very talented Culinary Specialists in the Submarine Force“), the families make sure those first dinners together again are extra special.

“We pull out all the stops to enjoy that family favorite dinner together with our sailor, home at last!” Mrs. Taweel said.

Best Fed in the Fleet is not just a compilation of cherished recipes for all these occasions and for favorite everyday dishes: It’s a critically important fund-raiser, too, that both Mrs. Majewski and Mrs. Taweel emphasized as a primary focus for their work.

“100 percent of the proceeds of the cookbook goes directly to the Dolphin Scholarship Foundation,” Mrs. Majewski said, which was founded by submarine spouses more than 60 years ago. Money raised supports eligible students from the U.S. Submarine Force and their dependents “to reach their dreams pursuing higher education and vocational pursuits,” Mrs. Taweel said.

“As we are from all over, the charitable organization that made the most sense was DSF, a foundation that supported our families all over the world in return.”

Like those who contributed them, the recipes in Best Fed in the Fleet are also from all over — “a testament to our tremendous spouse network around the globe,” Mrs. Majewski said.

So there’s everything from casseroles to Cast Iron Camel Steak to Cambodian sticky rice; Hawaii’s Kalua Pig, Custard Mochi, and Spam Musubi; a menu for a Hafa Adai Feast (recipes from Guam; “everyone talks about how delicious the food is in Guam,” the cookbook notes); and a boat-load of family favorite breads, breakfasts, soups, sides, cocktails, and treats — even buckeyes from the USS Ohio.

And don’t miss Submariner Mom’s Baked Ziti, shared with this instruction: “Make sure to cook with love!”

“We moved a few months ago,” Mrs. Taweel said, but she finds herself “smiling and reliving Pau Hana [‘Hawaiian for happy hour’], afternoons with friends or Sunday underway dinners with my Navy family” when serving a Best Fed in the Fleet recipe.

“These memorable dishes bring my family and me such joy — and they are delicious, too!”

Tracey Majewski, whose husband Dave's family lives in Toledo, said this Mediterranean Chickpea and Feta Salad is "one of our favorites and usually a staple in our house." The recipe can be found in “Best Fed in the Fleet”, a cookbook with recipes collected from those who serve or have served on submarines and their families. THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER

Mediterranean Chickpea and Feta Salad

Tracey Majewski’s family enjoys this “as a side dish quite frequently. It’s one of our favorites and usually a staple in our house. It’s unique because you can throw together whatever items you have in the fridge (to an extent) and use whatever dressing you like on it.”

2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 seedless English cucumber, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup feta cheese

½ cup black or Kalamata olives, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes

½ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper

Vinaigrette (Mrs. Majewski likes Kraft lemon herb vinaigrette)

Combine all ingredients together. Coat with ½ cup vinaigrette, or more depending on taste preference.

Source: Tracey Majewski, Best Fed in the Fleet

Creamy Mushroom Pan Chicken from “Best Fed in the Fleet”, a cookbook with recipes collected from those who serve or have served on submarines and their families. Haydeé Taweel writes that this is “[my husband] Dave’s favorite dish. For the last 10 years, he has requested it for the homecoming for every deployment or underway." THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER

Creamy Mushroom Pan Chicken

This dish — an accidental mash-up of two recipes — “instantly became [my husband] Dave’s favorite dish. For the last 10 years, he has requested it for the homecoming for every deployment or underway,” Haydeé Taweel writes.

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 chicken breasts, boneless, skinless

½ tablespoon bacon crumbles, optional

2 teaspoons chicken bouillon seasoning

8 ounces white mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon capers

⅛ cup white wine vinegar

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Heat pan with 1 tablespoon butter and the olive oil over medium heat. Cook the chicken and remove when done. Add the remaining butter, bacon, bouillon, and sliced mushrooms to brown.

Add capers and stir. Add white wine vinegar and scrape up any bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in cream and thyme. Simmer to heat through, but be careful to not let the cream separate.

Place chicken in the cream and keep warm on simmer for a few minutes. Consider serving over rice pilaf. Enjoy!

Source: Adapted from Haydeé Taweel, Best Fed in the Fleet

3 Scratch Macaroni and Cheese, contributed by the crew of the USS Toledo to “Best Fed in the Fleet”, a cookbook with recipes collected from those who serve or have served on submarines and their families. From bottom left: classic, Lobster Mac, and Buffalo Chicken Mac. THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER

3 Scratch Macaroni and Cheese

“How you make Macaroni and Cheese onboard will determine the quality of cook you are,” according to the crew of the USS Toledo. “You don’t want to be known as the CS [culinary specialist] that makes plain ‘Mac and Yellow’ using canned cheese!”

1 pound pasta shells

1 pound American cheese

3 cups milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

In a pot, cook 1 pound of pasta shells, approximately 8 minutes. Strain pasta shells and set aside.

While pasta is cooking, use a cheese grater to grate the cheese. Do not use shredded cheese for this recipe! The potato starch and corn starch added to it will result in clumps in the final product!

Bring 3 cups of milk to a simmer. Gradually add grated cheese to the milk. The desired result should be a creamy cheese sauce that isn’t runny like water and not too thick. If the sauce is too thick, add a few splashes of milk. If it is too thin, add additional cheese.

Add salt and pepper to cheese sauce, then add the pasta shells. Stir, and remove from heat.

Variation 1: Lobster Mac — Add shredded lobster meat and a few dashes of Old Bay seasoning to turn this into Lobster Mac.

Variation 2: Buffalo Chicken Mac — Dice up a few cooked chicken tenders. Roll them around in Buffalo Sauce, and add this to the Mac and Cheese.

Source: USS Toledo, Best Fed in the Fleet

