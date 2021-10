I was in a coaching session the other day, and we were going through chords in a student’s song. I was strumming along with one of their songs that was released on Spotify and they stopped me and said, “Oh I really like what you’re doing there”. Honestly, it was nothing too special. What sounded different was first, I had a groove to my strumming pattern—I wasn’t being rigid—but most importantly I wasn’t playing all the notes in the chord. I wasn’t strumming down through all the strings.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO