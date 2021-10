The final days of September and first weeks of October were quite eventful. At least they were in my world. I am an unabashed history nerd. Much to my daughters’ chagrin, I used to have a bumper sticker that read “I Brake for Historical Markers.” Thus, early autumn this year has been exciting for me. Monument Lab released its National Monument Audit, and five new historical markers were unveiled in Philadelphia.

