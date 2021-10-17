Pritzker Still Holding Off On Lifting Mask Mandate

Governor JB Pritzker says the attorney suing him and 145 school districts over mask mandates and other COVID restrictions is a “grifter.”. Pritzker says Thomas DeVore is taking money from parents for litigation that the governor says would make schools less safe and put everyone in them in greater danger. DeVore has filed multiple lawsuits over the past 18 months targeting Pritzker’s orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID. Pritzker says DeVore is taking advantage of his clients. But DeVore says he’s standing up for due process, contending that Pritzker does not have the authority to impose the mandates he’s put in place.

