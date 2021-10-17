CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pritzker Still Holding Off On Lifting Mask Mandate

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though COVID-19 numbers are improving around the state, Governor JB Pritzker is still holding...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

If COVID-19 cases keep dropping, Pritzker wants to ‘remove certain mask mandates’ in time for the holidays

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that a continued decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Illinois could lead him to lift “certain mask mandates” in time for the holiday season. “We want to remove the mitigations as we approach the holidays,” Pritzker said during a COVID-19 briefing at the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop. “That’s an important marker for us.” “We want to make ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
wmay.com

Pritzker Seeks To Boost COVID Booster Shots Among Older Illinoisans

Governor JB Pritzker says the state is launching an effort to boost the number of older Illinoisans getting COVID vaccine booster shots. Currently, Illinoisans over 65 who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to get a booster, as are younger people with conditions that could make them more vulnerable to COVID. Guidelines on those who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson shots are expected later this week.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker Calls DeVore A ”Grifter”; DeVore Threatens To Sue

Governor JB Pritzker says the attorney suing him and 145 school districts over mask mandates and other COVID restrictions is a “grifter.”. Pritzker says Thomas DeVore is taking money from parents for litigation that the governor says would make schools less safe and put everyone in them in greater danger. DeVore has filed multiple lawsuits over the past 18 months targeting Pritzker’s orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID. Pritzker says DeVore is taking advantage of his clients. But DeVore says he’s standing up for due process, contending that Pritzker does not have the authority to impose the mandates he’s put in place.
POLITICS
wmay.com

Dozens Of School Districts Named In Lawsuit Over COVID Mitigations

145 Illinois school districts… including Ball-Chatham, PORTA, and North Mac… are the targets of a consolidated lawsuit filed by an attorney who has pursued multiple cases against Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID mitigations. Attorney Thomas DeVore is representing dozens of parents in the litigation, which was filed in Macoupin County. The...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wmay.com

Pritzker Issues Vax-Or-Test Order For Workers In Licensed Day Care Centers

Governor JB Pritzker is issuing a new COVID vaccination-or-testing mandate, this time covering thousands of workers in licensed Illinois day care centers. Like similar requirements for health care workers and educators, staffers in those facilities who can’t or won’t show proof of COVID vaccination must submit to weekly testing. The order applies to around 55,000 staffers in nearly 29-hundred day care centers. The order does not apply to in-home day cares.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmay.com

Republicans continue to demand lawmakers check governor’s COVID authority

(The Center Square) – Republicans continue to push for a bill to limit a governor’s ability to issue consecutive executive orders. Democrats largely support Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s unilateral rule 20 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Pritzker has issued more than 90 executive orders and 20 months’ worth of disaster proclamations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Payson Roundup

Feds warn state to lift its ban on school-based mask mandates

The federal government has warned Arizona its ban on school board mask mandates violates the fine print in state grants it has received. The warning suggests the federal government could demand repayment of tens of millions of dollars of the state’s COVID relief money. It follows a Maricopa Superior Court ruling that the legislature violated the Arizona Constitution by stuffing the ban on mask mandates and other measures into an unrelated budget bill, without the normal hearing process. The state Supreme Court refused to lift the lower court’s injunction, preventing the law from taking effect last week, but may still review the decision.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
wmay.com

Veto Session Gets Underway With Controversial Issues Looming

Lawmakers could tackle some controversial issues as the fall veto session gets underway in Springfield. In addition to new congressional district maps, the General Assembly may consider a proposal to repeal the state’s parental notification law, requiring notice to a parent or legal guardian before a minor can obtain an abortion. There are also reports that Governor JB Pritzker wants to modify the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act, to make it clear that the law cannot be used to evade state mandates on COVID vaccination and testing.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Pritzker stands by goal of 1 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030

(The Center Square) – There are about 35,000 electric vehicles on Illinois roadways, so the state’s goal of one million by 2030 could be called ambitious. The objective of one million electric vehicles by the end of the decade was part of a green energy bill passed by Illinois lawmakers on September 15. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law shortly after it was approved.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wmay.com

Lawmakers Return To Springfield Tuesday For Fall Veto Session

Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday for what could be a busy fall veto session, despite a lack of gubernatorial vetoes for lawmakers to consider. The session is scheduled for six days over the next two weeks. The biggest item on the agenda is a vote on new congressional district maps. A first draft of those maps surfaced last week, but is likely to undergo changes before the final vote. Lawmakers could also consider a measure to repeal the state law requiring parental consent before a minor can obtain an abortion.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois schools prepare to vaccinate kids 5-11

(The Center Square) – Illinois schools will likely play a role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to kids aged 5 through 11. A Pfizer vaccine will likely be approved for that age group in the coming weeks. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to young kids.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Proposed legislation would ban companies from refusing to hire cannabis users

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Bob Morgan has filed legislation that would prohibit businesses from refusing to hire or firing workers for testing positive for cannabis. House Bill 4116 states that an employer may not refuse to hire someone or discipline an employee for a positive drug test for THC as long as it is not affecting their work performance. The law would set a minimum level of 5 nanograms per milliliter of blood, or 10 ng/ml of urine, saliva, or other bodily fluid.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy