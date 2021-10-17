CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

A 15th century Croatian compound

By Name
desiretoinspire.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh so this is what heaven looks like! A 15th century Croatian compound (or castle to flow with...

www.desiretoinspire.net

Comments / 0

Related
desiretoinspire.net

An entertainer’s delight in Brooklyn

Brooklyn-based Home Studios have cleverly updated and refreshed this 3 storey townhouse in Fort Greene for its new owners. The house is all about cooking and entertaining with a fabulous light-filled kitchen that spills into the dining room. For me though the standout is the tiny powder room hiding under the stairs with its Le Corbusier–inspired wall murals. Now where can I try that in my house?
INTERIOR DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

Modern luxury in Sydney’s Bellevue Hill

So what is modern luxury? The luxury of natural materials, of space, of abundant light flowing into your home, of beautiful things and art definitely art. Modern luxury is having the ability to live how you want, where you want. Modern luxury is this Bellevue Hill Residence by Sarah Davison Interiors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

Dark + grey drama

I have always had a love for dark and dramatic interiors and find that the bright/warm/neutral trend seems to overwhelmingly be the norm these days. So hats off to Brianne Bishop Design for this modern, moody, grey, dramatic design for a new build in Bucktown, Chicago. Edgy and fabulous.
INTERIOR DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

A manor house in the Normandy countryside

Be still my heart. This 15th century manor home in the countryside of Normandy, called La Carlière, is home to British fashion designer Peter Copping and his French husband Rambert Rigaud. The 6 year renovation of this spectacular home transformed it into a liveable, comfortable home that is an absolute dream. (Photos: Alexis Armanet for Architectural Digest France and Billal Taright for the Financial Times)
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who worked on a number of indie productions including Archenemy, Blindfire and The Mad Hatter, died Thursday after being injured when a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. She was 42. “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film,” Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote on Twitter. “As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community,” the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#15th Century#Croatian
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Spooky Sale? The LA Home From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Just Listed for $3.2 Million

Horror fans, rejoice—one of the genre’s most recognizable residences has just hit the market for $3.2 million. Situated in the Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles, the house’s façade was prominently featured in A Nightmare on Elm Street as the home of main character Nancy Thompson. Move quickly if you want to snap it up, though, as the listing agents are only taking offers until Halloween. While in the films the 2,700-square-foot pad was located at 1428 Elm Street in the fictional town of Springwood, Ohio, the actual address is on North Genesee Avenue. The terrifying Freddy Krueger is still hanging around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
APPAREL
The Independent

Frame and fortune: the importance of providing the right environment for your wall displays

Where some people have stacks of magazines that flank sofas and top coffee tables, I have picture frames. My purchases are compulsive, spontaneous and often unconscious. It is by default that I pick up a few, sleepwalk to the till with them tucked under my arm, and rediscover them in my bag at home. Wooden varieties carved with Indian elephants or Arts and Crafts-style florals; gleaming, golden Art Deco frames in all their glamorous angularity; and scrolling, ornate Victorian models are all welcome members of my growing collection. Furniture fairs, secondhand stores and charity shops are rife with the things,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Flashbak

I Fiore: A Fighting Man’s 15th Century Self-Defence Manual

Fior di Battaglia (Flower of Battle; Flos Duellatorum) is an early 15th Century a guide to fighting. This how-to book features a manuscript by its creator, Fiore Furlan dei Liberi da Premariacco (1381 – 1409), and his illustrations of people grappling and fighting with daggers, batons, poleaxes, swords, fists and with lances on horseback.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Robb Report

These Diamond and Emerald Specs Were Made for an Indian Prince. They Could Get $7 Million at Auction.

For a few million, you can find out what the world looks like through actual diamond lenses. Sotheby’s is offering two pairs of incredible gem-encrusted spectacles at its bi-annual Arts of the Islamic World & India auction in London on October 27. The outlandish specs, which each carry a high estimate of £2.5 million (approximately $3.4 million at the current exchange rate), come with an incredible backstory that’s just as complex and unique as the eyewear itself. Scholars believe both pairs were commissioned by an Indian prince during the 17th century. To start, an artisan shaped two pairs of glasses out of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Philly

Group Of At-Risk Teens, Young Adults From North Philadelphia Taking Trip To See Meek Mill Perform At Madison Square Garden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some at-risk teens and young adults in North Philadelphia will be taking a bus ride to see Philly’s own Meek Mill perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City — courtesy of the rapper. Carl Day is a pastor of Culture Changing Christians, offering church services, mentorship, and community outreach to young people at his facility along Allegheny Avenue. Nearly 60 of his youth will be heading up to New York thanks to Meek Mill and Roc Nation. He’s hoping the Saturday evening excursion will be a welcome outlet for some who have never left Philadelphia. “It’s a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

Manuel Neri, Influential Bay Area Sculptor with a Focus on Figuration, Is Dead at 91

Manuel Neri, whose offbeat sculptures of figures missing limbs and heads count among the most significant works of the Bay Area Figuration Movement, died of natural causes on Monday at 91. San Francisco’s Hackett Mill gallery, which represents Neri, announced the news in an email blast earlier this week. “Neri’s highly evocative, lyrical work with the female form, chiefly in plaster, bronze, and marble, represents a vivid link between modernist sculpture and the fullness of the Western figural tradition,” the gallery said in its obituary. When Neri began producing his strange painted sculptures during the postwar era, he was associated with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy