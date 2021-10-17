Daily Weather Forecast For Brookshire
BROOKSHIRE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, October 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
