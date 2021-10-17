Terrebonne Weather Forecast
TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, October 17
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, October 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
