Terrebonne Weather Forecast

TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, October 17 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, October 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.