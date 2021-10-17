4-Day Weather Forecast For Center Line
CENTER LINE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, October 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, October 18
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0