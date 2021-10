When Jodie Comer first encountered the script for her biggest film role to date, she had difficulty finding the character. Literally. When the British actress, best known to American audiences for her Emmy-winning work as the slippery assassin Villanelle in the lauded AMC drama “Killing Eve,” was first tapped to play Marguerite de Carrouges in Ridley Scott’s fact-based medieval drama “The Last Duel,” she struggled to see much depth to the woman as she was portrayed in Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener’s screenplay. “Even when I was reading the script, it says its heart and soul is this woman, and...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO