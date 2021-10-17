CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The 7 best Bill Murray movies feature laughs, heartbreak

By The Columbian
Columbian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great Pauline Kael had Bill Murray’s number way back in 1984. That was when he was in “Ghostbusters.” It was in a period when Murray always was cast as a guy who dismissively commented on the action around him, like an ESPN dude stuck covering a sport he doesn’t care...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Bill Murray Reportedly Reveals the Title of Wes Anderson’s Next Film

The next film coming from Wes Anderson is titled Asteroid City, according to Screen Daily. This title was reportedly revealed by Bill Murray via an interview at Sunday’s BFI London Film Festival. Bill Murray attended the festival for the screening of he and Wes Anderson’s latest collaboration, The French Dispatch.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Bill Murray made a surprise appearance at the LFF – and brought news

On the basis that it’s not a party until Bill Murray shows up in a surprising hat, the London Film Festival really kicked into gear last night. The legendary New Yorker made the trip to London from Spain to introduce his long-time collaborator Wes Anderson’s latest movie to the festival crowds. ‘The French Dispatch’ has Murray playing the editor of a New Yorker-like periodical based in, well, you know, France.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Pauline Kael
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Bobby Farrelly
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Dustin Hoffman
ComicBook

Is Bill Murray Joining the Marvel Universe for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

A tiny piece of casting information has some fans speculating that Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray might be joining the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, marking the comedy star's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The evidence is thin, but as soon as the possibility arose, enthusiasm for the idea ran high. The whole thing is based on the fact that somebody noticed that an English actor named John Townsend has been cast in Dust Bunny, the production name for Quantumania. The role listed for Townsend is that of a photo double for Bill Murray.
MOVIES
NME

Bill Murray confirms new film with Wes Anderson is called ‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson’s longstanding collaborator Bill Murray has revealed the title of their next project together. The actor announced the title, Asteroid City, during the premiere of their current film The French Dispatch at the London Film Festival yesterday (October 10). The film will see a number of recurring collaborations for...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ghostbusters Star Bill Murray Rumored to Join Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will mark the next adventure of Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp. While most of the main cast members from the previous films as well as Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors have been confirmed to be part of the upcoming installment, it turns out that there may be one legendary comedian who might be making an appearance.
MOVIES
Observer

There Was a Looming Zoom Manifestation of Bill Murray at NYFF

Given the idiosyncratic output of Wes Anderson, it’s no surprise that The French Dispatch, a picture he made pre-pandemic, got an idiosyncratic launch at the 59th New York Film Festival. It was a split-level sort of thing, with stars coming out in installments. After the festival screening, five of them—Lois...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn
963kklz.com

Bill Murray As A Marvel Character?

Now before you answer yes, he would make a great Marvel character, you need to know this….he’s already a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! You may not even know it, but he was. He voiced the Human Torch before Marvel was even popular. Well now that the word is out, fans are wanting him to be a part of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are rumors he will be in the upcoming Antman movie! We have more in today’s Entertainment News!
MOVIES
energy941.com

Bill Murray May Be Joining The MCU

There may be a new member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his name is Bill Murray. According to a cast leak, fans are thinking that Murray is joining the MCU and will be a part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Central Casting says they’ve seen a photo double...
MOVIES
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Horror movies fill enticing bill this month at the Granada

Anyone who wants to hear that line from the classic horror movie, “The Night of the Living Dead,” will have a chance to do so at the Granada Theater on Halloween night. The Granada will be featuring other classics this month as well for those who love to be kept in suspense and hopefully downright scared.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best One-Liners in Movies

The one-liner is great since it grabs the attention, becomes memorable, and eventually turns out to be one of the best lines in the movie and a great line that’s recorded for several generations of movie fans to come. There are silly lines, serious lines, horrifying lines, and all types that people tend to quote and misquote after hearing them, and a lot of them never get old since they can be used to serve multiple purposes once someone finds the need. But those that are essentially meaningful and extremely powerful are those that people tend to remember the most since they resonate in a way that can bring to mind specific feelings that people can’t help but enjoy. There are plenty of one-liners out there that are useful in a lot of situations, but those listed below are some of the ones that we tend to find the most useful and entertaining. With that said, here are 10 of the best one-liners in movies.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

The 50 best movies on the Criterion Channel

Listen, Netflix and Hulu are great. But if you love movies--and I mean really love movies-- there is only one streaming option for you. The Criterion Channel has thousands of classics to choose from, many of which have won Oscars, Golden Globes and received film festival honors. Here are our picks for the 50 best films.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Bill Murray hails 'shared humanity' of working with Wes Anderson

Bill Murray enjoys the "shared humanity" of working with Wes Anderson. The 71-year-old actor and Wes, 52, have worked together on numerous movies over the years, including 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums', and Bill admits to loving the experience of collaborating with the acclaimed filmmaker. He explained:...
CELEBRITIES
Android Central

These are the best spooky movies to stream this Halloween

Whether you've been celebrating Halloween since October 1 or are just now getting into the spooky spirit, streaming platforms make it easy to pull up and watch your favorite Halloween stories. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of some of the best Halloween flicks streaming across Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and Netflix right now. Here are some of the best Halloween films streaming all month.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy