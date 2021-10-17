CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Himani Joshi, PharmD

By Himani Joshi is a pharmacist.
KevinMD.com
 7 days ago

Little did I know that after October 2, 2020, my life would completely change forever....

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found. Adults with severe depression, as well as anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder tend to go to bed later...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia
Kansas Reflector

Kansas COVID-19 long hauler shares horrors, triumphs from monthslong recovery

TOPEKA — Before she became a COVID-19 “long-hauler,” Mikayla Dreyer never took a sick day from work, never took medication and frequently ran long distances. Then in December, before the 29-year-old Kansan could be vaccinated, the disease struck. While it cleared in normal time, Dreyer continued to experience frequent chest pain, fatigue and tremors five […] The post Kansas COVID-19 long hauler shares horrors, triumphs from monthslong recovery appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KevinMD.com

A physician’s pain poem

For many years I was not certain physical pain existed. But I felt so little of it. I could only assume that other people did too. Like a child, with a skinned knee. “All better,” I would say, and they would look at me. Quizzically. And at the knee and...
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Drea Burbank, MD

For many years I was not certain physical pain existed. But I felt so little of it. I could only assume that other people did too. Like a child, with a skinned knee. “All better,” I would say, and they would look at me. Quizzically. And at the knee and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

Why No Vaccine Just For COVID Delta Variant? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Andrea writes, “If someone had both Moderna vaccines then finds out they have an autoimmune disease, will getting a Moderna booster along with the annual flu shot, shingles, and pneumonia vaccines further compromise the immune system?” Getting a vaccine should not compromise your immune system, however, if you’re immunocompromised either due to an underlying condition or medications you may...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KevinMD.com

Why physician-owned businesses need our attention and support [PODCAST]

“There has been a growing wave of entrepreneurial physicians finding joy and value in starting consulting and coaching businesses. Many use their expertise to work with physicians exclusively. Our company has been excited to play a part in better spotlighting these businesses. Today it is now even easier to find doctors who can give you guidance on everything from running your own practice more efficiently, build a better relationship with your spouse, to negotiating your next job contract.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Having a sad: A physician leans into the feeling of sadness

I broke down crying. Again. — In this cold heart, I can live, or I can die. — It isn’t even on my sad song playlist, so why am I so upset? My scientific brain encouraged me to recreate the environment, remove the variables, and play the song again in isolation. — I believe if I just try, You believe in you and I — Oh no, it’s happening a third time. Reproducible, we say in medicine. Why does this particular song make me bawl my sad-little-baby eyes out with great gasping breaths trying to fill the huge hole in my chest?
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Jason V. Terk, MD

In March 1630, John Winthrop delivered the treatise “A Model of Christian Charity” at Holyrood Church in Southampton, England, prior to leading the first settlers of the Massachusetts Bay colony on their to journey to the New World. In his address, he referred to the new community they would found as a city upon a hill with the eyes of all people upon them. This reference to a portion of …
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

I was thinking about retiring, and COVID-19 gave me a push [PODCAST]

“Last March, I was working in a small primary care practice on the west side of Denver. COVID-19 came to town. On Thursday, March 12, we were told the schools would be closing. On Friday, we were told that clinic staff had to wear masks — and the clinic had to start testing patients for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Cathy Woodhouse, MD

You have more power than you realize. It’s no secret that medical providers feel structurally powerless in our chaotic health care system. Control over the volume, pace, and elements of our work often rests squarely in the hands of others. But know this: Your own personal power over your work remains formidable and fully intact.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Jessica Bloom, MD

We have been walking down a long hallway for many, many months. We left the room we resided in pre-COVID, but we have not yet found a room to rest. We are in the liminal space of COVID. This is unsettling and unnerving — liminal space often is. Liminal space...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Benjamin Brookwell

Ni cta ni akohikon: That hurts me. Carol pe ntamici: Carol, come see me. Ni taci sa micta mackikikatakoiin: They are overdosing me on drugs. Wipatc tca: Do it quickly. Those were the chilling words of Joyce Echaquan, broadcasting live from Facebook on September 28, 2020 at 10:27 am (English translation provided).
ENTERTAINMENT
KevinMD.com

Uncertainty in medicine: the patient’s and doctor’s roles

“When will I go home?” asked the patient. “Hopefully, by the end of the week, if everything goes well,” said the doctor. Uncertainty. It’s the one thing that is common among all hospital patients. When is my discharge date?. How is my diagnosis affected by the other things I have...
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

For doctors leaving clinical practice: Do not consider utilization review jobs

When I decided to leave practice and explore non-clinical career options, I found no shortage of opportunities, ranging from the pharmaceutical industry to the health insurance industry and many points in between. I chose to work in the health insurance industry because jobs were plentiful, and the focus of work remained on the patient.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Talk, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease affects millions of people worldwide—in the U.S. alone, 60,000 patients are diagnosed with the disease each year. While you may know some of the typical signs of Parkinson's, like a shake in your hand or stiffness in your leg, others are so subtle, they can potentially go undetected for months or even years. One early symptom that affects the majority of Parkinson's patients is something you may notice when you talk. To learn more about the Parkinson's symptom that could arise during your next conversation, read on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy