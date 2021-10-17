CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Matters of Faith: The Choice is Yours

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”. Death is the inevitable fate of everyone and everything that lives. Even the giant Redwood trees of California which have lived from 1,200 to 2,200 years, will eventually die. In the...

thebronxchronicle.com

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Powerful Bible Verses When You Feel Like Giving Up

In Lamentations, it said that we need to hold onto hope when things are bleak: “I will remember them, and my soul downcast within me. Yet, this I call to mind and therefore I have hope (3:20-21).” When you tell someone this, you are confident in the message that it represents. Many times we can offer Bible verses for others, but can't glean introspection from them ourselves. This is especially true when you are having the fight of your life. We fight for our marriage, fight for justice and fight to remain faithful. With all these battles--we become drained to the core, walking around like spiritual zombies instead of spiritual giants. Use these Bible verses when you feel like giving up.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
roseautimes.com

What is God going to do after I die?

Unless I get shot by some local lunatic, I'm not quite ready to buy the farm just yet. It will be very inconvenient if all my socks don't have holes in them yet. Or, if there's a full tank of gas in my car and there are several cans of sardines in the cupboard.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why does the Bible contradict itself?

Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

Let Go and Know God Is In Control

“Let go of your concerns! Then you will know that I am God. I rule the nations. I rule the earth." Every day, decide who’s going to be in control of your life—you or God. That choice is a battle because there are things in life you want to control....
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Bad Habits Are Keeping You From God

Everyone has bad habits. Some people are forever running late. Others bite their nails. Still others possess a tendency to leave things until the very last minute or struggle to manage their resources effectively. For most people, these bad habits are of minimal concern until those habits negatively affect the person’s daily life. Yes, they know that it is inconsiderate to be tardy all the time or that chewing their nails is an easy way to get sick, but breaking habits is difficult and requires a great deal of willpower and time. As such, most people do not bother dealing with their bad habits until they have to do so. They will work on being on time when they miss an important event or are passed over for a promotion. They will try to stop biting their nails after they get the flu for the fourth time in a year. They will stop gossiping when they lose a friend over their words.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Film Threat

The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire

If you ask some of my more religious friends and family, they’ll tell you that we are close to the final days as described in the Book of Revelation. Then again, they’ve told me that year after year for years. Either way, Revelation has inspired so many stories of the apocalypse, but what exactly does the last book of the Bible say? Timothy Mahoney’s documentary, The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire, stars investigative filmmaker Christophe Hanauer as he visits the locations and origins surrounding Revelation.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
dicksonpost.com

Weekly Devotional: Beware of false prophets

“And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.” (Matthew 24:11) KJV. When Jesus spoke concerning the last days, emphasis was placed on deception. As prophecy unfolds before us, it is easy to see why. Men are of varied opinions as to what is taking place in the world....
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Churches#Faith#God The Father#Echo
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – God Will Restore Our Health

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Jeremiah 30:12-17. If you have ever thought that there is no one else on your side, God reminds us that He is. No matter where you find yourself, God stands right there with you, and all around you. Jesus is...
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

Trust God One Day At A Time

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done . . . Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise."
RELIGION
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: For Rev. Alonzo Campbell, marrying people is serving God

Marriage is a mission for the Rev. Alonzo Campbell, of Baton Rouge. "According to the U.S. Census, most young people are living together. I feel like I'm serving God by pulling them together," said the 69-year-old former longtime pastor. Campbell has officiated more than 500 weddings for couples of varied...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
focusnewspaper.com

Your Steps Matter: Walk with Us To End Hunger, October 17

Newton, NC – You’re invited to join Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table Soup Kitchen on Sunday, October 17th, 2021, at 2 p.m. in downtown Newton to participate in the 2021 Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk. The Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness...
NEWTON, NC
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Girl, Water Your Grass Podcaster on Shaped by Faith

Shaped by FAITH guest Mary Katherine Wathen is a daughter, wife, mother of six, friend, and avid runner. She is passionate about fulfilling her God given desires and purpose while leading women to pursue their dreams and goals. She and her good friend Maria Spears hosts a popular podcast called, Girl, Water Your Grass.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Recorder

Faith Matters: Being right wrongly. Doing good badly

I’ve just retired after 51 years as a pastor in the Protestant Reformed tradition. In this tradition, our main pastoral job is to be alert for the ravages of self-righteousness — first, our own, and then everybody else’s. It’s hard to get over. It’s what H. Richard Niebuhr called, “the peculiar evil of good people.”
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy