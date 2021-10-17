CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STEP to estimate cardiovascular events by home blood pressure in the era of digital hypertension

By Kazuomi Kario
Recently, the STEP trial (Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in the Elderly Hypertensive Patients) clearly demonstrated that intensive treatment with a systolic blood pressure (BP) target of 110"“130"‰mmHg resulted in a lower incidence of cardiovascular events than standard treatment with a systolic BP target of 130"“150"‰mmHg in older patients with hypertension...

