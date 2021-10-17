CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of renal denervation on blood pressures in patients with hypertension: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized sham-controlled trials

By Yukako Ogoyama
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe efficacy of renal denervation has been controversial, but recent randomized sham-controlled trials demonstrated significant blood pressure reductions after renal denervation in patients with hypertension. We conducted a systematic review and updated meta-analysis to evaluate the effects of renal denervation on ambulatory and office blood pressures in patients with hypertension. Databases...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Blood pressure, frailty status, and all-cause mortality in elderly hypertensives; The Nambu Cohort Study

Antihypertensive therapy is pivotal for reducing cardiovascular events. The 2019 Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension set a target blood pressure (BP) of <140/90"‰mmHg for persons older than 75 years of age. Optimal BP levels for older persons with frailty, however, are controversial because evidence for the relationship between BP level and prognosis by frailty status is limited. Here, we evaluated the relationship between systolic BP and frailty status with all-cause mortality in ambulatory older hypertensive patients using data from the Nambu Cohort study. A total of 535 patients (age 78 [70"“84] years, 51% men, 37% with frailty) were prospectively followed for a mean duration of 41 (34"“43) months. During the follow-up period, 49 patients died. Mortality rates stratified by systolic BP and frailty status were lowest in patients with systolic BP"‰<"‰140"‰mmHg and non-frailty, followed by those with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg and non-frailty. Patients with frailty had the highest mortality regardless of the BP level. The adjusted hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) of each category for all-cause mortality were as follows: â‰¥140"‰mmHg/Non-frailty 3.19 (1.12"“11.40), <140"‰mmHg/Frailty 4.72 (1.67"“16.90), and â‰¥140"‰mmHg/Frailty 3.56 (1.16"“13.40) compared with <140"‰mmHg/Non-frailty as a reference. These results indicated that frail patients have a poor prognosis regardless of their BP levels. Non-frail patients, however, with systolic BP levels <140"‰mmHg had a better prognosis. Frailty may be a marker to differentiate patients who are likely to gain benefit from antihypertensive medication among older hypertensives.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Omission of day +11 methotrexate dose and allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation outcomes: results of a systematic review/meta-analysis

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) is potentially curative for patients with malignant and benign hematologic conditions. Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a known complication of allo-HCT that results in significant morbidity and mortality. A common GVHD prophylaxis strategy combines a calcineurin inhibitor with methotrexate. When mucositis and organ toxicity develop, the day +11 dose is frequently omitted to limit further organ damage. The potential impact of this practice on allo-HCT outcomes is unclear as published data show conflicting results. Thus, we performed a systematic review/meta-analysis of the available literature to assess the impact of omitting day +11 methotrexate on allo-HCT recipients. Data were extracted in relation to benefits (overall survival [OS], progression-free survival [PFS]) and harms (acute and chronic GVHD, non-relapse mortality [NRM], and relapse). Pooled OS rate favored those who received day +11 methotrexate vs. those who did not (HR"‰="‰1.21; 95% CI"‰="‰1.02"“1.43; p"‰="‰0.03). There was no significant difference in pooled rates of PFS (HR"‰="‰0.96; 95% CI"‰="‰0.60"“1.52; p"‰="‰0.85), acute GVHD (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95% CI"‰="‰0.35"“2.98; p"‰="‰0.96), chronic GVHD (HR"‰="‰0.83; 95% CI"‰="‰0.44"“1.57; p"‰="‰0.57), NRM (HR"‰="‰0.86; 95% CI"‰="‰0.67"“1.11; p"‰="‰0.25), and relapse (HR"‰="‰0.97; 95% CI"‰="‰0.75"“1.26; p"‰="‰0.83) between the two groups. Large prospective multicenter studies are needed to better define the significance of day +11 methotrexate omission.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Safety, tolerability and antiviral activity of the antisense oligonucleotide bepirovirsen in patients with chronic hepatitis B: a phase 2 randomized controlled trial

Chronic infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) leads to an increased risk of death from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Functional cure rates are low with current treatment options (nucleos(t)ide analogs (NAs) and pegylated interferons). Bepirovirsen is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting all HBV messenger RNAs; in cell culture and animal models, bepirovirsen leads to reductions in HBV-derived RNAs, HBV DNA and viral proteins. This phase 2 double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is the first evaluation of the safety and activity of an antisense oligonucleotide targeting HBV RNA in both treatment-naÃ¯ve and virally suppressed individuals with chronic HBV infection. The primary objective was to assess the safety and tolerability of bepirovirsen in individuals with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) (NCT02981602). The secondary objective was to assess antiviral activity, including the change from baseline to day 29 in serum hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) concentration. Participants with CHB infection â‰¥6 months and serum HBsAg â‰¥50 IU"‰mlâˆ’1 were enrolled from seven centers across Hong Kong and the Republic of Korea and randomized (3:1 within each dose cohort) to receive bepirovirsen or placebo via subcutaneous injection twice weekly during weeks 1 and 2 (days 1, 4, 8 and 11) and once weekly during weeks 3 and 4 (days 15 and 22). Participants were then followed for 26 weeks. Twenty-four participants were treatment-naÃ¯ve and seven were receiving stable NA therapy. Treatment-emergent adverse events were mostly mild/moderate (most commonly injection site reactions). Eleven (61.1%) and three (50.0%) treatment-naÃ¯ve participants experienced one or more treatment-emergent adverse event in the bepirovirsen and placebo groups, respectively. In participants receiving NA therapy, the corresponding numbers were three (60.0%) and one (50.0%). Transient, self-resolving alanine aminotransferase flares (â‰¥2Ã— upper limit of normal) were observed in eight treatment-naÃ¯ve participants and three participants on stable NA regimens in the bepirovirsen treatment arms. HBsAg reductions were observed and were significant versus placebo for treatment-naÃ¯ve participants receiving bepirovirsen 300"‰mg (P"‰="‰0.001), but not for the bepirovirsen 150"‰mg group (P"‰="‰0.245) or participants receiving stable NA therapy (P"‰="‰0.762). Two participants in each of the 300 mg dose groups achieved HBsAg levels below the lower limit of quantitation by day 29 (n"‰="‰3) or day 36 (n"‰="‰1). Bepirovirsen had a favorable safety profile. These preliminary observations warrant further investigation of the safety and activity of bepirovirsen in a larger CHB patient population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lower systolic blood pressure levels in early pregnancy are associated with a decreased risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia in women with chronic hypertension: a multicenter retrospective study

To clarify the impact of blood pressure (BP) management ranges on pregnancy outcomes, we conducted a multicenter retrospective analysis of 215 women with singleton pregnancies diagnosed with essential hypertension either before or within 14 weeks of gestation. Patients were classified according to systolic BP (sBP; <130, 130"“139, 140"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg) or diastolic BP (dBP; <80, 80"“89, 90"“109, and â‰¥110"‰mmHg) at 8"“11, 12"“15, and 16"“19 weeks of gestation. The risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia and small-for-gestational-age neonates was assessed in each BP group. Moreover, a subgroup analysis was performed in 144 eligible patients whose BP was measured at both 12"“13 and 14"“15 weeks of gestation. At 16"“19 weeks of gestation, higher sBP significantly increased the incidence of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia (13.3%, 24.6%, 32.2% and 75.0%, respectively) and small-for-gestational-age neonates (6.0%, 13.1%, 16.9% and 50.0%, respectively). Multivariate logistic regression analyses showed that women with sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg at 16"“19 weeks of gestation had a significantly lower risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia than women with sBP of 140"“159"‰mmHg. Subgroup analyses also showed that even at 14"“15 weeks of gestation, sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg was associated with a significantly lower risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia than an sBP of 140"“159"‰mmHg. In conclusion, sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg within 14 weeks of gestation reduced the risk of developing early-onset superimposed preeclampsia in women with chronic hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Levosimendan versus dobutamine for sepsis-induced cardiac dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Minimizing the cumulative burden of hypertension to reduce the risk of end-stage renal disease

Hypertension is one of the most common diseases significantly increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The prevalence of hypertension among adults has increased from 650 million to 1.28 billion in the last 30 years, with 41% of female and 51% of male patients with hypertension being undiagnosed [1]. Moreover, only 23% of female and 18% of male patients with hypertension have well-controlled blood pressure (BP) [1]. Although hypertension is easily diagnosed via BP measurement and treated with various drugs at a low cost, many patients continue to have poorly controlled hypertension. In Japan, of the 43 million patients with hypertension, 14 million are unaware of their hypertension, and 31 million have poorly controlled BP [2]. Hypertension is defined as BP of 140/90"‰mmHg or higher. The Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial reported that lower BP control is related to more favorable cardiovascular outcomes [3]. Thus, strict BP management is recommended for high-risk hypertensive patients. According to the Japanese Society of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension 2019 (JSH2019) [2], BP of less than 120/80"‰mmHg is considered normal; patients with BP of 120âˆ’140/80âˆ’90"‰mmHg are considered to have high-normal or elevated BP. With these changes in the definition of hypertension, general physicians (GPs) should aim to adequately control BP in patients with hypertension, including those with "borderline" hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effect of esaxerenone on nocturnal blood pressure and natriuretic peptide in different dipping phenotypes

There are limited data on the nighttime blood pressure (BP)-lowering effect of esaxerenone and its effect on N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), a predictor of cardiovascular risk, according to different dipping patterns of nocturnal BP. This was a post hoc analysis of a multicenter, open-label, long-term phase 3 study of esaxerenone, a new highly selective mineralocorticoid receptor blocker, in patients with essential hypertension. Patients were classified by dipping pattern (extreme dippers, dippers, non-dippers, risers). Mean changes in BP, changes in dipping pattern, mean NT-proBNP levels, and percentage of patients with normal NT-proBNP levels (<55"‰pg/mL) at baseline and Weeks 12 and 28 were evaluated. Nighttime systolic BP decreased in all dipping pattern groups at Week 28, with the riser group showing the greatest change (âˆ’25.5"‰mmHg). A significant shift in dipping pattern and riser/non-dipper pattern changes to dipper/extreme dipper pattern were found from baseline to Week 28 (p"‰<"‰0.0001). The prevalence of the riser pattern decreased from 14.4% to 9.8%, and that of the non-dipper pattern from 44.7% to 39.2%. The decrease in NT-proBNP from baseline to Week 28 was statistically significant in risers, non-dippers, dippers, and extreme dippers (p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). At baseline, the proportion of patients with NT-proBNP <55"‰pg/mL was lowest in risers versus the other dipping pattern types, but after reductions in NT-proBNP in all groups to Week 28, these differences disappeared. Long-term administration of esaxerenone may be a useful treatment option for nocturnal hypertension, especially in patients with a riser pattern.
HEALTH
A systematic review and meta-analysis of acceptance- and mindfulness-based interventions for DSM-5 anxiety disorders

This meta-analysis systematically reviewed the evidence on standardized acceptance-/mindfulness-based interventions in DSM-5 anxiety disorders. Randomized controlled trials examining Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) were searched via PubMed, Central, PsycInfo, and Scopus until June 2021. Standardized mean differences (SMD) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated for primary outcomes (anxiety) and secondary ones (depression and quality of life). Risk of bias was assessed using the Cochrane tool. We found 23 studies, mostly of unclear risk of bias, including 1815 adults with different DSM-5 anxiety disorders. ACT, MBCT and MBSR led to short-term effects on clinician- and patient-rated anxiety in addition to treatment as usual (TAU) versus TAU alone. In comparison to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ACT and MBCT showed comparable effects on both anxiety outcomes, while MBSR showed significantly lower effects. Analyses up to 6 and 12Â months did not reveal significant differences compared to TAU or CBT. Effects on depression and quality of life showed similar trends. Statistical heterogeneity was moderate to considerable. Adverse events were reported insufficiently. The evidence suggests short-term anxiolytic effectsÂ ofÂ acceptance-Â andÂ mindfulness-based interventions. Specific treatment effects exceeding those of placebo mechanisms remain unclear. Protocol registry: Registered at Prospero on November 3rd, 2017 (CRD42017076810).
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Outcomes and clinical predictors of extracorporeal shock wave therapy in the treatment of chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome: a prospective randomized double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2021)Cite this article. To report the one-year results of ESWT on CPPS patients and the possible clinical characteristics that may affect its efficacy. Patients & methods:. A prospective randomized clinical study between January 2017 and January 2021 on 155 adult patients with chronic pelvic pain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Relationship between blood pressure repeatedly measured by a wrist-cuff oscillometric wearable blood pressure monitoring device and left ventricular mass index in working hypertensive patients

This study sought to evaluate the relationship between blood pressure (BP) taken by a new wrist-cuff oscillometric wearable BP monitoring device and left ventricular mass index measured by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (cMRI-LVMI) in 50 hypertensive patients (mean age 60.5"‰Â±"‰8.9 years, 92.0% men, 96% treated for hypertension) with regular employment. Participants were asked to self-measure their wearable BPs twice in the morning and evening under a guideline-recommended standardized home BP measurement, and once each at five predetermined times and any additional time points under an ambulatory condition for a maximum of 7 days. In total, 2105 wearable BP measurements (home BP: 747 [morning: 409, evening: 338], ambulatory condition: 1358 [worksite: 942]) were collected over 5.5"‰Â±"‰1.2 days. The average of all wearable systolic BP (SBP) readings (129.8"‰Â±"‰11.0"‰mmHg) was weakly correlated with cMRI-LVMI (r"‰="‰0.265, p"‰="‰0.063). Morning home wearable SBP average (128.5"‰Â±"‰13.8"‰mmHg) was significantly correlated with cMRI-LVMI (r"‰="‰0.378, p"‰="‰0.013), but ambulatory wearable SBP average (132.5"‰Â±"‰12.7"‰mmHg) was not (r"‰="‰0.215, p"‰="‰0.135). The averages of the highest three values of all wearable SBPs (153.3"‰Â±"‰13.9"‰mmHg) and ambulatory wearable SBPs (152.9"‰Â±"‰13.9"‰mmHg) were 16"‰mmHg higher than that of the morning home wearable SBPs (137.0"‰Â±"‰15.9"‰mmHg). Those peak values were significantly correlated with cMRI-LVMI (r"‰="‰0.320, p"‰="‰0.023; r"‰="‰0.310, p"‰="‰0.029; r"‰="‰0.451, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively). In conclusion, an increased number of wearable BP measurements, which could detect individual peak BP, might add to the clinical value of these measurements as a complement to the guideline-recommended home BP measurements, but further studies are needed to confirm these findings.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Utility of the "Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in Elderly Hypertensive Patients" for home blood pressure management in a real-world setting

The Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in Elderly Hypertensive Patients (STEP) trial [1] that included mainly young-old (54% women, mean age 66 years old) and low-to-mild-risk hypertensive patients (94% already treated at baseline [2]) in China who had a smartphone and were able to use smartphone applications demonstrated that intensive reduction in the office systolic blood pressure (BP) to a target of 110 to <130"‰mmHg (intensive treatment) resulted in a significantly lower incidence of cardiovascular events than reduction to a target of 130 to <150"‰mmHg (standard treatment) during a median follow-up period of 3.34 years [1]. Primary-outcome events occurred in 147 patients (3.5%) in the intensive-treatment group, compared with 196 patients (4.6%) in the standard-treatment group (hazard ratio, 0.74; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.60"“0.92; P"‰="‰0.007). The relatively low event rates in the intensive-treatment group were broadly comparable to the between-group differences in achieved BP values (~9.2 and 2.8"‰mmHg for systolic and diastolic BP, respectively): the mean systolic BP was 126.7"‰mmHg in the intensive-treatment group and 135.9"‰mmHg in the standard-treatment group, whereas the mean diastolic BP was 76.4 and 79.2"‰mmHg, respectively. At 42 months, the mean number of antihypertensive medications administered per patient was 1.9 in the intensive-treatment group and 1.5 in the standard-treatment group, indicating that a between-group difference in the mean number of antihypertensive medications of 0.4. In the STEP trial, the mean number of antihypertensive medications alone was used to indicate the intensity of the antihypertensive treatment, whereas the dose of antihypertensive medications, which is another important factor representing the intensity of the antihypertensive treatment, was not herein described. Further analysis is warranted to clarify how the difference in the dose of antihypertensive medications may be attributable to the difference in the BP values and the incidence of primary-outcome events.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Role of GALNT4 in protecting against cardiac hypertrophy through ASK1 signaling pathway

Pathological myocardial hypertrophy is regulated by multiple pathways. However, its underlying pathogenesis has not been fully explored. The goal of this work was to elucidate the function of polypeptide N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase 4 (GALNT4) in myocardial hypertrophy and its underlying mechanism of action. We illustrated that GALNT4 was upregulated in the models of hypertrophy. Two cardiac hypertrophy models were established through partial transection of the aorta in GALNT4-knockout (GALNT4-KO) mice and adeno-associated virus 9-GALNT4 (AAV9-GALNT4) mice. The GALNT4-KO mice demonstrated accelerated cardiac hypertrophy, dysfunction, and fibrosis, whereas the opposite phenotype was observed in AAV9-GALNT4 mice. Similarly, GALNT4 overexpression mitigated the degree of phenylephrine-induced cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in vitro whereas GALNT4 knockdown aggravated the hypertrophy. In terms of mechanism, GALNT4 deficiency increased the phosphorylation and activation of ASK1 and its downstream targets (JNK and p38), whereas GALNT4 overexpression inhibited activation of the ASK1 pathway. Furthermore, we demonstrated that GALNT4 can directly bind to ASK1 inhibiting its N-terminally mediated dimerization and the subsequent phosphorylation of ASK1. Finally, an ASK1 inhibitor (iASK1) was able to reverse the effects of GALNT4 in vitro. In summary, GALNT4 may serve as a new regulatory factor and therapeutic target by blocking the activation of the ASK1 signaling cascade.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

STEP to estimate cardiovascular events by home blood pressure in the era of digital hypertension

Recently, the STEP trial (Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in the Elderly Hypertensive Patients) clearly demonstrated that intensive treatment with a systolic blood pressure (BP) target of 110"“130"‰mmHg resulted in a lower incidence of cardiovascular events than standard treatment with a systolic BP target of 130"“150"‰mmHg in older patients with hypertension [1]. The target BP in older hypertensive patients is controversial and varies among the different guidelines for hypertension management [2,3,4]. In the STEP trial, adjustment of antihypertensive medication was based on office BP, and a successful adjustment was considered to be one that resulted in a difference of 9.3"‰mmHg between the intensive treatment and standard treatment groups. In the STEP trial, it was clinically important that the home BP monitoring be used to evaluate the BP control [5]. The average difference in morning home systolic BP between the intensive and standard management groups was around 7.5"‰mmHg. As a result, all the cardiovascular events, including stroke, coronary artery disease, and heart failure, were markedly suppressed in the intensive BP management group. The benefit to patients with heart failure was greatest, with a hazard ratio of 0.27.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effect of nocturnal oxygen therapy on exercise performance of COPD patients at 2048Â m: data from a randomized clinical trial

This trial evaluates whether nocturnal oxygen therapy (NOT) during a stay at 2048Â m improves altitude-induced exercise intolerance in lowlanders with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 32 lowlanders with moderate to severe COPD, mean"‰Â±"‰SD forced expiratory volume in the first second of expiration (FEV1)Â 54"‰Â±"‰13% predicted, stayed for 2Â days at 2048Â m twice, once with NOT, once with placebo according to a randomized, crossover trial with a 2-week washout period at"‰<"‰800Â m in-between. Semi-supine, constant-load cycle exercise to exhaustion at 60% of maximal work-rate was performed at 490Â m and after the first night at 2048Â m. Endurance time was the primary outcome. Additional outcomes were cerebral tissue oxygenation (CTO), arterial blood gases and breath-by-breath measurements (http://www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02150590). Mean"‰Â±"‰SE endurance time at 490Â m was 602"‰Â±"‰65Â s, at 2048Â m after placebo 345"‰Â±"‰62Â s and at 2048Â m after NOT 293"‰Â±"‰60Â s, respectively (P"‰<"‰0.001 vs. 490Â m). Mean difference (95%CI) NOT versus placebo was âˆ’"‰52Â s (âˆ’"‰174 to 70), P"‰="‰0.401. End-exercise pulse oximetry (SpO2), CTO and minute ventilation (\({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)) at 490Â m were: SpO2 92"‰Â±"‰1%, CTO 65"‰Â±"‰1%, \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\) 37.7"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min; at 2048Â m with placebo: SpO2 85"‰Â±"‰1%, CTO 61"‰Â±"‰1%, \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)Â 40.6"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min and with NOT: SpO2 84"‰Â±"‰1%; CTO 61"‰Â±"‰1%; \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)Â 40.6"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min (P"‰<"‰0.05, SpO2, CTO at 2048 m with placeboÂ vs. 490Â m; P"‰="‰NS, NOT vs. placebo). Altitude-related hypoxemia and cerebral hypoxia impaired exercise endurance in patients with moderate to severe COPD and were not prevented by NOT.
SWITZERLAND
Nature.com

Innate immunity and clinical hypertension

Emerging evidence has supported a role of inflammation and immunity in the genesis of hypertension. In humans and experimental models of hypertension, cells of the innate and adaptive immune system enter target tissues, including vessels and the kidney, and release powerful mediators including cytokines, matrix metalloproteinases and reactive oxygen species that cause tissue damage, fibrosis and dysfunction. These events augment the blood pressure elevations in hypertension and promote end-organ damage. Factors that activate immune cells include sympathetic outflow, increased sodium within microenvironments where these cells reside, and signals received from the vasculature. In particular, the activated endothelium releases reactive oxygen species and interleukin (IL)-6 which in turn stimulate transformation of monocytes to become antigen presenting cells and produce cytokines like IL-1Î² and IL-23, which further affect T cell function to produce IL-17A. Genetic deletion or neutralization of these cytokines ameliorates hypertension and end-organ damage. In this review, we will consider in depth features of the hypertensive milieu that lead to these events and consider new treatment approaches to limit the untoward effects of inflammation in hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Post-exercise energy intake: do the intensity and mode of exercise matter? A systematic review and meta-analysis comparing high-intensity interval with moderate-intensity continuous protocols

ValÃ©ria Leme GonÃ§alves PanissaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7102-74522,. European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. The present systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to compare the impact of exercise intensity and mode (high-intensity interval exercise-HIIE or sprint interval exercise-SIE versus moderate-intensity continuous exercise-MICE) on post-exercise ad libitum energy intake. The studies were required to have at least two exercise conditions (HIIE or SIE vs MICE). Overall, 642 manuscripts were initially identified and 17 met the eligibility criteria. The random effect meta-analysis did not reveal differences for absolute energy intake (28 pairwise comparisons) between HIIE (p"‰="‰0.54; 95% Confidence Interval "“ CI: âˆ’0.14 to 0.26; 22 pairwise comparisons) or SIE (p"‰="‰0.08; 95% CI âˆ’0.65 to 0.03; 6 pairwise comparisons) versus MICE, neither for relative energy intake (p"‰="‰0.97; 95% CI: âˆ’0.35 to 0.10 for HIIE; p"‰="‰0.28; 95% CI: âˆ’1.03 to 0.06 for SIE) with five and one pairwise comparisons, respectively. Subgroup analyses for methods to evaluate ad libitum energy intake, body mass, sex, volume, and timing of exercise were non-significant. Inspecting each study, two pairwise comparisons reported lower post-exercise absolute energy intake in HIIE compared to control (CRTL), and three pairwise comparisons reported lower absolute energy intake after SIE compared to MICE. None pairwise comparison reported differences between protocols (HIIE or SIE versus MICE) for relative energy intake. In conclusion, the meta-analysis did not show differences between protocols for absolute and relative energy intake; five pairwise comparisons from 28 demonstrated lower absolute energy intake in HIIE or SIE compared to CRTL or MICE. Further studies are needed to address the key relevant variables in which exercise intensity and mode may impact energy intake.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Effect of prewarming on body temperature in short-term bladder or prostatic transurethral resection under general anesthesia: A randomized, double-blind, controlled trial

Perioperative hypothermia causes postoperative complications. Prewarming reduces body temperature decrease in long-term surgeries. We aimed to assess the effect of different time-periods of prewarming on perioperative temperature in short-term transurethral resection under general anesthesia. Randomized, double-blind, controlled trial in patients scheduled for bladder or prostatic transurethral resection under general anesthesia. Eligible patients were randomly assigned to receive no-prewarming or prewarming during 15, 30, or 45Â min using a forced-air blanket in the pre-anesthesia period. Tympanic temperature was used prior to induction of anesthesia and esophageal temperature intraoperatively. Primary outcome was the difference in core temperature among groups from the induction of general anesthesia until the end of surgery. Repeated measures multivariate analysis of covariance modeled the temperature response at each observation time according to prewarming. We examined modeled contrasts between temperature variables in subjects according to prophylaxis. We enrolled 297 patients and randomly assigned 76 patients to control group, 74 patients to 15-min group, 73 patients to 30-min group, and 74 patients to the 45-min group. Temperature in the control group before induction was 36.5"‰Â±"‰0.5Â Â°C. After prewarming, core temperature was significantly higher in 15- and 30-min groups (36.8"‰Â±"‰0.5Â Â°C, p"‰="‰0.004; 36.7"‰Â±"‰0.5Â Â°C, p"‰="‰0.041, respectively). Body temperature at the end of surgery was significantly lower in the control group (35.8"‰Â±"‰0.6Â Â°C) than in the three prewarmed groups (36.3"‰Â±"‰0.6Â Â°C in 15-min, 36.3"‰Â±"‰0.5Â Â°C in 30-min, and 36.3"‰Â±"‰0.6Â Â°C in 45-min group) (p"‰<"‰0.001). Prewarming prior to short-term transurethral resection under general anesthesia reduced the body temperature drop during the perioperative period. These time-periods of prewarming also reduced the rate of postoperative complications.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Strategies for Managing Hypertension in Patients with CLL

Farrukh Awan, MD: One thing that I always wanted to know was, is there a magic to managing the hypertension? Is there a sequence of drugs that I should use? I know…amlodipine; I know I’m not to use diltiazem. For the β-blockers, I tend to stick with metoprolol because the other one….
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effects of interdialytic interval on heart rate variability in chronic hemodialysis patients: a cross-sectional study

Previous studies showed that long interdialytic interval of chronic hemodialysis increased risk of sudden cardiac death compared to short interdialytic interval. Diabetes mellitus (DM) and autonomic dysfunction are the strong adverse predictors of survival in ESRD patients. We aimed to compare autonomic function between long and short interdialytic interval of chronic hemodialysis in patients with and without DM. One-hundred sixty-three patients receiving chronic hemodialysis were enrolled. The electrocardiogram recording was performed twice in each patient during 4-h hemodialysis session after long and short interdialytic intervals to assess heart rate variability (HRV). Mean age was 61.4"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years. HRV parameters during hemodialysis did not differ between long and short interdialytic interval in overall population. Nevertheless, in 82 (50.3%) patients, SDNN (47.4"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 43.4"‰Â±"‰19.5Â ms, P"‰="‰0.039), ASDNN (24.8"‰Â±"‰14.3 vs. 22.7"‰Â±"‰12.3Â ms, P"‰="‰0.025), LF (8.4"‰Â±"‰6.8 vs. 7.6"‰Â±"‰6.6 ms2, P"‰="‰0.040) increased after long interdialytic interval. The greater change of SDNN, ASDNN, VLF and LF between long and short interdialytic intervals was noted in DM, compared to non-DM patients. We demonstrated that there was no difference of HRV parameters after short and long interdialytic interval. However, there was greater autonomic alteration observed in DM than non-DM patients between 2 interdialytic intervals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

