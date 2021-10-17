CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brief report on a phase I/IIa study to assess the safety, tolerability, and immune response of AGMG0201 in patients with essential hypertension

By Hironori Nakagami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been developing an angiotensin II vaccine for hypertension. We conducted a placebo-controlled dose escalation study to investigate the safety, tolerability, and immunological responses of this angiotensin II vaccine (AGMG0201). AGMG0201 was administered to participants with mild to moderate hypertension between 18 and 79 years of age. Twelve patients each...

IN THIS ARTICLE
