Relationship between blood pressure repeatedly measured by a wrist-cuff oscillometric wearable blood pressure monitoring device and left ventricular mass index in working hypertensive patients

The Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in Elderly Hypertensive Patients (STEP) trial [1] that included mainly young-old (54% women, mean age 66 years old) and low-to-mild-risk hypertensive patients (94% already treated at baseline [2]) in China who had a smartphone and were able to use smartphone applications demonstrated that intensive reduction in the office systolic blood pressure (BP) to a target of 110 to <130"‰mmHg (intensive treatment) resulted in a significantly lower incidence of cardiovascular events than reduction to a target of 130 to <150"‰mmHg (standard treatment) during a median follow-up period of 3.34 years [1]. Primary-outcome events occurred in 147 patients (3.5%) in the intensive-treatment group, compared with 196 patients (4.6%) in the standard-treatment group (hazard ratio, 0.74; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.60"“0.92; P"‰="‰0.007). The relatively low event rates in the intensive-treatment group were broadly comparable to the between-group differences in achieved BP values (~9.2 and 2.8"‰mmHg for systolic and diastolic BP, respectively): the mean systolic BP was 126.7"‰mmHg in the intensive-treatment group and 135.9"‰mmHg in the standard-treatment group, whereas the mean diastolic BP was 76.4 and 79.2"‰mmHg, respectively. At 42 months, the mean number of antihypertensive medications administered per patient was 1.9 in the intensive-treatment group and 1.5 in the standard-treatment group, indicating that a between-group difference in the mean number of antihypertensive medications of 0.4. In the STEP trial, the mean number of antihypertensive medications alone was used to indicate the intensity of the antihypertensive treatment, whereas the dose of antihypertensive medications, which is another important factor representing the intensity of the antihypertensive treatment, was not herein described. Further analysis is warranted to clarify how the difference in the dose of antihypertensive medications may be attributable to the difference in the BP values and the incidence of primary-outcome events.

