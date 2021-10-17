CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship between blood pressure repeatedly measured by a wrist-cuff oscillometric wearable blood pressure monitoring device and left ventricular mass index in working hypertensive patients

By Kazuomi Kario
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study sought to evaluate the relationship between blood pressure (BP) taken by a new wrist-cuff oscillometric wearable BP monitoring device and left ventricular mass index measured by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (cMRI-LVMI) in 50 hypertensive patients (mean age 60.5"‰Â±"‰8.9 years, 92.0% men, 96% treated for hypertension) with regular employment. Participants...

Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is associated with increased risk of sudden sensorineural hearing loss and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease: a nationwide cohort study

Several studies have demonstrated the harmful effects of chronic kidney disease (CKD) on the audiovestibular system. Through a time-to-event analysis, we aimed to compare the association of CKD with sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease against a control population without CKD. We used a total of 1,025,340 patients from the Korean National Health Insurance Service database from 2002 to 2013. The CKD group (n"‰="‰2572) included patients diagnosed with CKD more than three times between January 2003 and December 2005. The non-CKD group (n"‰="‰5144) consisted of two patients without CKD for every patient with CKD. Each patient was monitored until December 2013. We calculated the incidence, survival rate, and hazards ratio (HR) of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease. In the CKD group, the incidence of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease was 1.39 and 3.64 per 1000 person-years, respectively. Patients with CKD showed an adjusted HR of 2.15 and 1.45 for SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease, respectively. Middle-aged patients with CKD were associated with a higher incidence of developing SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease than those without CKD. Female patients with CKD had a higher risk of developing SSNHL; however, there was no significant difference in the risk of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease in patients with CKD according to sex. Our findings suggest that CKD is associated with an increased incidence of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease. Therefore, audiovestibular surveillance should be considered in patients with CKD.
Nature.com

Blood pressure, frailty status, and all-cause mortality in elderly hypertensives; The Nambu Cohort Study

Antihypertensive therapy is pivotal for reducing cardiovascular events. The 2019 Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension set a target blood pressure (BP) of <140/90"‰mmHg for persons older than 75 years of age. Optimal BP levels for older persons with frailty, however, are controversial because evidence for the relationship between BP level and prognosis by frailty status is limited. Here, we evaluated the relationship between systolic BP and frailty status with all-cause mortality in ambulatory older hypertensive patients using data from the Nambu Cohort study. A total of 535 patients (age 78 [70"“84] years, 51% men, 37% with frailty) were prospectively followed for a mean duration of 41 (34"“43) months. During the follow-up period, 49 patients died. Mortality rates stratified by systolic BP and frailty status were lowest in patients with systolic BP"‰<"‰140"‰mmHg and non-frailty, followed by those with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg and non-frailty. Patients with frailty had the highest mortality regardless of the BP level. The adjusted hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) of each category for all-cause mortality were as follows: â‰¥140"‰mmHg/Non-frailty 3.19 (1.12"“11.40), <140"‰mmHg/Frailty 4.72 (1.67"“16.90), and â‰¥140"‰mmHg/Frailty 3.56 (1.16"“13.40) compared with <140"‰mmHg/Non-frailty as a reference. These results indicated that frail patients have a poor prognosis regardless of their BP levels. Non-frail patients, however, with systolic BP levels <140"‰mmHg had a better prognosis. Frailty may be a marker to differentiate patients who are likely to gain benefit from antihypertensive medication among older hypertensives.
Nature.com

Lower systolic blood pressure levels in early pregnancy are associated with a decreased risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia in women with chronic hypertension: a multicenter retrospective study

To clarify the impact of blood pressure (BP) management ranges on pregnancy outcomes, we conducted a multicenter retrospective analysis of 215 women with singleton pregnancies diagnosed with essential hypertension either before or within 14 weeks of gestation. Patients were classified according to systolic BP (sBP; <130, 130"“139, 140"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg) or diastolic BP (dBP; <80, 80"“89, 90"“109, and â‰¥110"‰mmHg) at 8"“11, 12"“15, and 16"“19 weeks of gestation. The risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia and small-for-gestational-age neonates was assessed in each BP group. Moreover, a subgroup analysis was performed in 144 eligible patients whose BP was measured at both 12"“13 and 14"“15 weeks of gestation. At 16"“19 weeks of gestation, higher sBP significantly increased the incidence of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia (13.3%, 24.6%, 32.2% and 75.0%, respectively) and small-for-gestational-age neonates (6.0%, 13.1%, 16.9% and 50.0%, respectively). Multivariate logistic regression analyses showed that women with sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg at 16"“19 weeks of gestation had a significantly lower risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia than women with sBP of 140"“159"‰mmHg. Subgroup analyses also showed that even at 14"“15 weeks of gestation, sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg was associated with a significantly lower risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia than an sBP of 140"“159"‰mmHg. In conclusion, sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg within 14 weeks of gestation reduced the risk of developing early-onset superimposed preeclampsia in women with chronic hypertension.
Nature.com

Reliability of blood pressure responses used to define an exaggerated blood pressure response to exercise in young healthy adults

Exaggerated blood pressure (BP) responses (EBPR) to exercise are prognostic of future cardiovascular risk. The primary objective of this study was to assess the test"“retest reliability of BP responses used to categorize EBPR as absent or present. Twenty-seven healthy adults [21(2) years; 12 males] with resting BP"‰<"‰130/80"‰mmHg completed a modified Bruce protocol treadmill exercise test on two visits separated by 6Â (3) days. BP measurements were obtained during exercise using an automated auscultatory device. Submaximal and maximal systolic and diastolic BP, the change in diastolic BP from rest to maximal diastolic BP, and the change in systolic BP relative to the change in exercise intensity, quantified using the metabolic equivalent of task (SBP/MET-slope) were determined. Test"“retest reliability of these BP responses was assessed using intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) with a value â‰¥0.61 considered as substantial reliability. Submaximal diastolic BP demonstrated substantial reliability in the total group (ICC"‰="‰0.670; P"‰â‰¤"‰0.001). In males, submaximal systolic BP (ICC"‰="‰0.655, P"‰<"‰0.01), submaximal diastolic BP (ICC"‰="‰0.699; P"‰<"‰0.01) and maximal systolic BP (ICC"‰="‰0.794; P"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) demonstrated substantial reliability. All other BP responses were not reliable. Despite the prognostic value of EBPR, only three BP responses used to categorize EBPR demonstrated substantial test"“retest reliability in healthy young males. In clinical practice, these preliminary findings would support the use of exercise BPs to identify young males with elevated cardiovascular risk, but additional research is needed to improve the clinical utility of exercise BPs and EBPR in females.
Nature.com

Utility of the "Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in Elderly Hypertensive Patients" for home blood pressure management in a real-world setting

The Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in Elderly Hypertensive Patients (STEP) trial [1] that included mainly young-old (54% women, mean age 66 years old) and low-to-mild-risk hypertensive patients (94% already treated at baseline [2]) in China who had a smartphone and were able to use smartphone applications demonstrated that intensive reduction in the office systolic blood pressure (BP) to a target of 110 to <130"‰mmHg (intensive treatment) resulted in a significantly lower incidence of cardiovascular events than reduction to a target of 130 to <150"‰mmHg (standard treatment) during a median follow-up period of 3.34 years [1]. Primary-outcome events occurred in 147 patients (3.5%) in the intensive-treatment group, compared with 196 patients (4.6%) in the standard-treatment group (hazard ratio, 0.74; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.60"“0.92; P"‰="‰0.007). The relatively low event rates in the intensive-treatment group were broadly comparable to the between-group differences in achieved BP values (~9.2 and 2.8"‰mmHg for systolic and diastolic BP, respectively): the mean systolic BP was 126.7"‰mmHg in the intensive-treatment group and 135.9"‰mmHg in the standard-treatment group, whereas the mean diastolic BP was 76.4 and 79.2"‰mmHg, respectively. At 42 months, the mean number of antihypertensive medications administered per patient was 1.9 in the intensive-treatment group and 1.5 in the standard-treatment group, indicating that a between-group difference in the mean number of antihypertensive medications of 0.4. In the STEP trial, the mean number of antihypertensive medications alone was used to indicate the intensity of the antihypertensive treatment, whereas the dose of antihypertensive medications, which is another important factor representing the intensity of the antihypertensive treatment, was not herein described. Further analysis is warranted to clarify how the difference in the dose of antihypertensive medications may be attributable to the difference in the BP values and the incidence of primary-outcome events.
Nature.com

STEP to estimate cardiovascular events by home blood pressure in the era of digital hypertension

Recently, the STEP trial (Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in the Elderly Hypertensive Patients) clearly demonstrated that intensive treatment with a systolic blood pressure (BP) target of 110"“130"‰mmHg resulted in a lower incidence of cardiovascular events than standard treatment with a systolic BP target of 130"“150"‰mmHg in older patients with hypertension [1]. The target BP in older hypertensive patients is controversial and varies among the different guidelines for hypertension management [2,3,4]. In the STEP trial, adjustment of antihypertensive medication was based on office BP, and a successful adjustment was considered to be one that resulted in a difference of 9.3"‰mmHg between the intensive treatment and standard treatment groups. In the STEP trial, it was clinically important that the home BP monitoring be used to evaluate the BP control [5]. The average difference in morning home systolic BP between the intensive and standard management groups was around 7.5"‰mmHg. As a result, all the cardiovascular events, including stroke, coronary artery disease, and heart failure, were markedly suppressed in the intensive BP management group. The benefit to patients with heart failure was greatest, with a hazard ratio of 0.27.
Nature.com

Estimates of blood pressure variability obtained in different contexts are not interchangeable

In their study, Boubouchairopoulou and coworkers demonstrate that blood pressure variability (BPV) is not interchangeable when assessed in the office, at home, or under ambulatory conditions [1]. Office BPV was lower than home BPV, and ambulatory BPV was higher than home BPV. Correlations and agreement between office and out-of-office BPV were weak and only marginally stronger between out-of-office measures. No BPV index demonstrated clear superiority. Regardless of the measure used for estimating BPV and the context (office, home, or ambulatory condition), significant determinants of higher BPV were female sex, increased age, elevated body mass index, cigarette smoking, and increased systolic BP.
Nature.com

Effect of esaxerenone on nocturnal blood pressure and natriuretic peptide in different dipping phenotypes

There are limited data on the nighttime blood pressure (BP)-lowering effect of esaxerenone and its effect on N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), a predictor of cardiovascular risk, according to different dipping patterns of nocturnal BP. This was a post hoc analysis of a multicenter, open-label, long-term phase 3 study of esaxerenone, a new highly selective mineralocorticoid receptor blocker, in patients with essential hypertension. Patients were classified by dipping pattern (extreme dippers, dippers, non-dippers, risers). Mean changes in BP, changes in dipping pattern, mean NT-proBNP levels, and percentage of patients with normal NT-proBNP levels (<55"‰pg/mL) at baseline and Weeks 12 and 28 were evaluated. Nighttime systolic BP decreased in all dipping pattern groups at Week 28, with the riser group showing the greatest change (âˆ’25.5"‰mmHg). A significant shift in dipping pattern and riser/non-dipper pattern changes to dipper/extreme dipper pattern were found from baseline to Week 28 (p"‰<"‰0.0001). The prevalence of the riser pattern decreased from 14.4% to 9.8%, and that of the non-dipper pattern from 44.7% to 39.2%. The decrease in NT-proBNP from baseline to Week 28 was statistically significant in risers, non-dippers, dippers, and extreme dippers (p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). At baseline, the proportion of patients with NT-proBNP <55"‰pg/mL was lowest in risers versus the other dipping pattern types, but after reductions in NT-proBNP in all groups to Week 28, these differences disappeared. Long-term administration of esaxerenone may be a useful treatment option for nocturnal hypertension, especially in patients with a riser pattern.
NewsBreak
Health
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
Nature.com

Sensitive period-regulating genetic pathways and exposure to adversity shape risk for depression

Major Depressive Disorder Working Group of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium,. Animal and human studies have documented the existence of developmental windows (or sensitive periods) when experience can have lasting effects on brain structure or function, behavior, and disease. Although sensitive periods for depression likely arise through a complex interplay of genes and experience, this possibility has not yetÂ been exploredÂ in humans. We examined the effect of genetic pathways regulating sensitive periods, alone and in interaction with common childhood adversities, on depression risk. Guided by a translational approach, we: (1) performed association analyses of three gene sets (60 genes) shown in animal studies to regulate sensitive periods using summary data from a genome-wide association study of depression (n"‰="‰807,553); (2) evaluated the developmental expression patterns of these genes using data from BrainSpan (n"‰="‰31), a transcriptional atlas of postmortem brain samples; and (3) tested gene-by-development interplay (dGxE)Â by analyzing the combined effect of common variants in sensitive period genes and time-varying exposure to two types of childhood adversity within a population-based birth cohort (n"‰="‰6254). The gene set regulating sensitive period opening associated with increased depression risk. Notably, 6 of the 15 genes in this set showed developmentally regulated gene-level expression. We also identified aÂ statistical interaction between caregiver physical or emotional abuse during ages 1"“5 years and genetic risk for depression conferred by the opening genes. Genes involved in regulating sensitive periods are differentially expressed across the life course and may be implicated in depression vulnerability. Our findings about gene-by-development interplay motivate further research in large, more diverse samples to further unravel the complexity of depression etiologyÂ through a sensitive period lens.
Nature.com

Over-expression of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 promotes the malignant biological behavior of glioma cells and the resistance to temozolomide via up-regulating the expression of multiple ferroptosis-related genes by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p

A growing body of evidence suggests that long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) plays an important role in the malignant biological behavior and drug resistance of glioblastoma (GBM) cells. In this study, we analyzed the role and potential mechanism of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 in the malignant biological behavior of GBM cells and temozolomide (TMZ) resistance. Studies have found that FANCD2 and CD44 are significantly related to the occurrence of GBM, TMZ resistance and the survival of GBM patients. Knockdown of TMEM161B-AS1 down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44 by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p, inhibited the proliferation, migration, invasion and promoted apoptosis, ferroptosis of U87 cells and U251 cells. Down-regulation of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 and/or over-expression of hsa-miR-27a-3p down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44, and inhibited the tumor growth in nude mice. These results demonstrated that the lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1-hsa-miR-27a-3p-FANCD2/CD44 signal axis regulated the malignant biological behavior of GBM and TMZ resistance. These findings were expected to provide promising therapeutic targets for the treatment of glioma.
EverydayHealth.com

Statins Linked With Type 2 Diabetes Progression, Study Suggests

Statins are a powerful tool for lowering high cholesterol and reducing serious heart events — including for people with type 2 diabetes. But a new study suggests that people with type 2 diabetes need to weigh these benefits against the risk that statins may make their blood sugar harder to control.
TODAY.com

More people should be measuring their blood pressure at home for optimal health

Regularly checking your own blood pressure offers an important glimpse into your health and gives you the chance to keep your heart and brain in good shape. Yet most older adults who would especially benefit from this habit don’t monitor their numbers at home, the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found. The results, based on a national sample of Americans 50 to 80 years old, were published this month.
Nature.com

Classification of temporomandibular joint internal derangement based on magnetic resonance imaging and clinical findings of 435 patients contributing to a nonsurgical treatment protocol

This prospective clinical study aimed to establish a new classification system for TMJ internal derangement based on MRI in correlation with clinical findings contributing to a nonsurgical treatment protocol. A consecutive sample of 435 internal derangement patients was enrolled in the study. Clinical and MRI studies were used to establish the new classification system. A total of 747 joints were classified according to our staging system and received treatment according to the associated nonsurgical treatment protocol. The primary outcome variables were maximum voluntary mouth opening and visual analogue scale pain scores. The secondary outcome variable was joint sound. Statistical analysis of the differences between pretreatment and posttreatment measurements showed an increase in mouth opening throughout the study period (P"‰<"‰0.001 at 12Â m posttreatment). Statistical analysis of the VAS scores showed a statistically significant decrease in all study groups during all study periods, with P"‰<"‰0.0001 at 12Â months posttreatment. Statistical analysis of joint sounds showed significant improvement during all study periods. The new classification system is a simple, & reasonable including a detailed description of all the pathologic changes of the joint. The nonsurgical treatment protocol was Simple, effective and specific depending on the pathological changes in joint.
Nature.com

The IL-6R and Bmi-1 axis controls self-renewal and chemoresistance of head and neck cancer stem cells

Despite major progress in elucidating the pathobiology of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), the high frequency of disease relapse correlates with unacceptably deficient patient survival. We previously showed that cancer stem-like cells (CSCs) drive tumorigenesis and progression of HNSCC. Although CSCs constitute only 2"“5% of total tumor cells, CSCs contribute to tumor progression by virtue of their high tumorigenic potential and their resistance to chemo-, radio-, and immunotherapy. Not only are CSCs resistant to therapy, but cytotoxic agents actually enhance cancer stemness by activating transcription of pluripotency factors and by inducing expression of Bmi-1, a master regulator of stem cell self-renewal. We hypothesized therapeutic inhibition of interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R) suppresses Bmi-1 to overcome intrinsic chemoresistance of CSCs. We observed that high Bmi-1 expression correlates with decreased (p"‰="‰0.04) recurrence-free survival time in HNSCC patients (n"‰="‰216). Blockade of IL-6R by lentiviral knockdown or pharmacologic inhibition with a humanized monoclonal antibody (Tocilizumab) is sufficient to inhibit Bmi-1 expression, secondary sphere formation, and to decrease the CSC fraction even in Cisplatin-resistant HNSCC cells. IL-6R inhibition with Tocilizumab abrogates Cisplatin-mediated increase in CSC fraction and induction of Bmi-1 in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of HNSCC. Notably, Tocilizumab inhibits Bmi-1 and suppresses growth of xenograft tumors generated with Cisplatin-resistant HNSCC cells. Altogether, these studies demonstrate that therapeutic blockade of IL-6R suppresses Bmi-1 function and inhibits cancer stemness. These results suggest therapeutic inhibition of IL-6R might be a viable strategy to overcome the CSC-mediated chemoresistance typically observed in HNSCC patients.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
