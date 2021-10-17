CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step for breaking free from clinical inertia

By Hiromi Rakugi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2021, the main results of STEP, a comparison of blood pressure targets for older hypertensive patients between two groups, were published [1]. STEP is a Chinese version of the US SPRINT study [2], which showed the benefits of intensive treatment. However, STEP has a couple of significant differences compared...

Innate immunity and clinical hypertension

Emerging evidence has supported a role of inflammation and immunity in the genesis of hypertension. In humans and experimental models of hypertension, cells of the innate and adaptive immune system enter target tissues, including vessels and the kidney, and release powerful mediators including cytokines, matrix metalloproteinases and reactive oxygen species that cause tissue damage, fibrosis and dysfunction. These events augment the blood pressure elevations in hypertension and promote end-organ damage. Factors that activate immune cells include sympathetic outflow, increased sodium within microenvironments where these cells reside, and signals received from the vasculature. In particular, the activated endothelium releases reactive oxygen species and interleukin (IL)-6 which in turn stimulate transformation of monocytes to become antigen presenting cells and produce cytokines like IL-1Î² and IL-23, which further affect T cell function to produce IL-17A. Genetic deletion or neutralization of these cytokines ameliorates hypertension and end-organ damage. In this review, we will consider in depth features of the hypertensive milieu that lead to these events and consider new treatment approaches to limit the untoward effects of inflammation in hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Doxorubicin-induced novel circRNA_0004674 facilitates osteosarcoma progression and chemoresistance by upregulating MCL1 through miR-142-5p

Accumulating evidence has shown that circular RNA (circRNA) dysregulation is involved in various types of cancer, including osteosarcoma (OS). Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of circRNAs in OS progression and chemoresistance remain elusive. We found that a novel doxorubicin-induced circular RNA, hsa_circ_0004674, screened by whole total transcriptome RNA sequencing in our previous study, was upregulated in OS chemoresistant cell lines and tissues and also connected with patients' poor prognosis. Circ_0004674 knockdown remarkably suppressed OS cell chemoresistance, proliferation, migration, invasion, OS tumor growth, and enhanced cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in vitro and in vivo through control the expression of the antiapoptotic protein MCL1, a member of the Bcl-2 gene family. Further online bioinformatics analysis revealed that miR-142-5p had potential binding sites that can bind circ_0004674 and the 3"²UTR of MCL1 mRNA. Moreover, the expression and function of miR-142-5p were conversely correlated with circ_0004674 in vitro. RIP, pull-down, luciferase assay, and RNA FISH demonstrated that circ_0004674 could compete with MCL1 for miR-142-5p binding to counteract miR-142-5p-mediated repression of MCL1 at the post-transcriptional level. To sum up, our study sheds light on the critical role of the oncogenic circ_0004674/miR-142-5p/MCL1 axis in OS progression and chemoresistance, providing a novel potential target for OS therapy.
HEALTH
Antidiabetic effect of gemigliptin: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials with Bayesian inference through a quality management system

Gemigliptin is one of the latest dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors developed by LG Life Sciences. Since the early 2000s, several randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of gemigliptin have been conducted. However, no study has directly compared its antidiabetic effects through a systematic review and meta-analysis. Therefore, in this study, we performed a systematic review and meta-analysis on RCTs. In particular, a subsequent meta-analysis was performed using Bayesian inference, and an updated quality management system model was integrated throughout our study. The mean differences and 95% confidence intervals for glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), homeostatic model assessment beta cell function (HOMA-Î²), and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) were evaluated for the efficacy outcomes of gemigliptin as compared to those of placebo and other oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs). In conclusion, we found that gemigliptin was superior to placebo and comparable to other OADs in terms of the effect on HbA1c, FPG, HOMA-Î², and LDL. Further, gemigliptin was more effective than other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in Bayesian inference analysis and statistically significant to other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in sensitivity analysis excluding metformin. However, to confirm the results, more studies need to be analysed and the minimum clinically important difference must be applied.
SCIENCE
T cells step up after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with B cell depletion

Detailed immunological analysis in a new study provides insight into the mechanisms of immune responses after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people who are receiving B cell-depleting therapy for multiple sclerosis. The findings have implications for clinical practice, but more questions about SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and immunosuppression remain. Refers to Apostolidis, S. A....
CANCER
Identification of four novel QTL linked to the metabolic syndrome in the Berlin Fat Mouse

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The Berlin Fat Mouse Inbred line (BFMI) is a model for obesity and the metabolic syndrome. This study aimed to identify genetic variants associated with impaired glucose metabolism using the obese lines BFMI861-S1 and BFMI861-S2, which are genetically closely related, but differ in several traits. BFMI861-S1 is insulin resistant and stores ectopic fat in the liver, whereas BFMI861-S2 is insulin sensitive.
SCIENCE
Classification of temporomandibular joint internal derangement based on magnetic resonance imaging and clinical findings of 435 patients contributing to a nonsurgical treatment protocol

This prospective clinical study aimed to establish a new classification system for TMJ internal derangement based on MRI in correlation with clinical findings contributing to a nonsurgical treatment protocol. A consecutive sample of 435 internal derangement patients was enrolled in the study. Clinical and MRI studies were used to establish the new classification system. A total of 747 joints were classified according to our staging system and received treatment according to the associated nonsurgical treatment protocol. The primary outcome variables were maximum voluntary mouth opening and visual analogue scale pain scores. The secondary outcome variable was joint sound. Statistical analysis of the differences between pretreatment and posttreatment measurements showed an increase in mouth opening throughout the study period (P"‰<"‰0.001 at 12Â m posttreatment). Statistical analysis of the VAS scores showed a statistically significant decrease in all study groups during all study periods, with P"‰<"‰0.0001 at 12Â months posttreatment. Statistical analysis of joint sounds showed significant improvement during all study periods. The new classification system is a simple, & reasonable including a detailed description of all the pathologic changes of the joint. The nonsurgical treatment protocol was Simple, effective and specific depending on the pathological changes in joint.
HEALTH
Mitochondrial matrix protein C14orf159 attenuates colorectal cancer metastasis by suppressing Wnt/Î²-catenin signalling

The mechanisms underlying metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC) remain unclear. C14orf159 is a mitochondrial matrix protein converting d-glutamate to 5-oxo-d-proline. Other metabolic functions of C14orf159, especially on mitochondrial metabolism, and its contribution to CRC metastasis, are not elucidated. Methods. Metabolome analysis by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, RNA-sequencing analysis, flow cytometry, migration...
CANCER
Role of GALNT4 in protecting against cardiac hypertrophy through ASK1 signaling pathway

Pathological myocardial hypertrophy is regulated by multiple pathways. However, its underlying pathogenesis has not been fully explored. The goal of this work was to elucidate the function of polypeptide N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase 4 (GALNT4) in myocardial hypertrophy and its underlying mechanism of action. We illustrated that GALNT4 was upregulated in the models of hypertrophy. Two cardiac hypertrophy models were established through partial transection of the aorta in GALNT4-knockout (GALNT4-KO) mice and adeno-associated virus 9-GALNT4 (AAV9-GALNT4) mice. The GALNT4-KO mice demonstrated accelerated cardiac hypertrophy, dysfunction, and fibrosis, whereas the opposite phenotype was observed in AAV9-GALNT4 mice. Similarly, GALNT4 overexpression mitigated the degree of phenylephrine-induced cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in vitro whereas GALNT4 knockdown aggravated the hypertrophy. In terms of mechanism, GALNT4 deficiency increased the phosphorylation and activation of ASK1 and its downstream targets (JNK and p38), whereas GALNT4 overexpression inhibited activation of the ASK1 pathway. Furthermore, we demonstrated that GALNT4 can directly bind to ASK1 inhibiting its N-terminally mediated dimerization and the subsequent phosphorylation of ASK1. Finally, an ASK1 inhibitor (iASK1) was able to reverse the effects of GALNT4 in vitro. In summary, GALNT4 may serve as a new regulatory factor and therapeutic target by blocking the activation of the ASK1 signaling cascade.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sanofi
Health
Diabetes
Japan
Stroke
Deletion of soluble epoxide hydrolase suppressed chronic kidney disease-related vascular calcification by restoring Sirtuin 3 expression

Vascular calcification is common in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and contributes to cardiovascular disease (CVD) without any effective therapies available up to date. The expression of soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH) is different in patients with and without vascular calcification. The present study investigates the role of sEH as a potential mediator of vascular calcification in CKD. Both Ephx2âˆ’/âˆ’ and wild-type (WT) mice fed with high adenine and phosphate (AP) diet were used to explore the vascular calcification in CKD. Compared with WT, deletion of sEH inhibited vascular calcification induced by AP. sEH deletion also abolished high phosphorus (Pi)-induced phenotypic transition of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) independent of its epoxyeicosatrienoic acids (EETs) hydrolysis. Further gene expression analysis identified the potential role of Sirtuin 3 (Sirt3) in the sEH-regulated VSMC calcification. Under high Pi treatment, sEH interacted with Sirt3, which might destabilize Sirt3 and accelerate the degradation of Sirt3. Deletion of sEH may preserve the expression of Sirt3, and thus maintain the mitochondrial adenosine triphosphate (ATP) synthesis and morphology, significantly suppressing VSMC calcification. Our data supported that sEH deletion inhibited vascular calcification and indicated a promising target of sEH inhibition in vascular calcification prevention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Over-expression of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 promotes the malignant biological behavior of glioma cells and the resistance to temozolomide via up-regulating the expression of multiple ferroptosis-related genes by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p

A growing body of evidence suggests that long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) plays an important role in the malignant biological behavior and drug resistance of glioblastoma (GBM) cells. In this study, we analyzed the role and potential mechanism of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 in the malignant biological behavior of GBM cells and temozolomide (TMZ) resistance. Studies have found that FANCD2 and CD44 are significantly related to the occurrence of GBM, TMZ resistance and the survival of GBM patients. Knockdown of TMEM161B-AS1 down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44 by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p, inhibited the proliferation, migration, invasion and promoted apoptosis, ferroptosis of U87 cells and U251 cells. Down-regulation of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 and/or over-expression of hsa-miR-27a-3p down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44, and inhibited the tumor growth in nude mice. These results demonstrated that the lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1-hsa-miR-27a-3p-FANCD2/CD44 signal axis regulated the malignant biological behavior of GBM and TMZ resistance. These findings were expected to provide promising therapeutic targets for the treatment of glioma.
SCIENCE
CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
What Fruits Should Diabetics Avoid?

People with diabetes are no strangers to the age-old myth that they need to avoid fruits altogether because of their sugar content. But fruits together with vegetables are recommended as a part of a healthy diet to help prevent chronic diseases. They also provide your body with vital nutrients in the form of vitamins and minerals.
NUTRITION
The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS

