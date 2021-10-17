Step for breaking free from clinical inertia

Accumulating evidence has shown that circular RNA (circRNA) dysregulation is involved in various types of cancer, including osteosarcoma (OS). Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of circRNAs in OS progression and chemoresistance remain elusive. We found that a novel doxorubicin-induced circular RNA, hsa_circ_0004674, screened by whole total transcriptome RNA sequencing in our previous study, was upregulated in OS chemoresistant cell lines and tissues and also connected with patients' poor prognosis. Circ_0004674 knockdown remarkably suppressed OS cell chemoresistance, proliferation, migration, invasion, OS tumor growth, and enhanced cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in vitro and in vivo through control the expression of the antiapoptotic protein MCL1, a member of the Bcl-2 gene family. Further online bioinformatics analysis revealed that miR-142-5p had potential binding sites that can bind circ_0004674 and the 3"²UTR of MCL1 mRNA. Moreover, the expression and function of miR-142-5p were conversely correlated with circ_0004674 in vitro. RIP, pull-down, luciferase assay, and RNA FISH demonstrated that circ_0004674 could compete with MCL1 for miR-142-5p binding to counteract miR-142-5p-mediated repression of MCL1 at the post-transcriptional level. To sum up, our study sheds light on the critical role of the oncogenic circ_0004674/miR-142-5p/MCL1 axis in OS progression and chemoresistance, providing a novel potential target for OS therapy.
