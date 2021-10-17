Step for breaking free from clinical inertia

Gemigliptin is one of the latest dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors developed by LG Life Sciences. Since the early 2000s, several randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of gemigliptin have been conducted. However, no study has directly compared its antidiabetic effects through a systematic review and meta-analysis. Therefore, in this study, we performed a systematic review and meta-analysis on RCTs. In particular, a subsequent meta-analysis was performed using Bayesian inference, and an updated quality management system model was integrated throughout our study. The mean differences and 95% confidence intervals for glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), homeostatic model assessment beta cell function (HOMA-Î²), and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) were evaluated for the efficacy outcomes of gemigliptin as compared to those of placebo and other oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs). In conclusion, we found that gemigliptin was superior to placebo and comparable to other OADs in terms of the effect on HbA1c, FPG, HOMA-Î², and LDL. Further, gemigliptin was more effective than other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in Bayesian inference analysis and statistically significant to other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in sensitivity analysis excluding metformin. However, to confirm the results, more studies need to be analysed and the minimum clinically important difference must be applied.

