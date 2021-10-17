Utility of the "Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in Elderly Hypertensive Patients" for home blood pressure management in a real-world setting

There are limited data on the nighttime blood pressure (BP)-lowering effect of esaxerenone and its effect on N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), a predictor of cardiovascular risk, according to different dipping patterns of nocturnal BP. This was a post hoc analysis of a multicenter, open-label, long-term phase 3 study of esaxerenone, a new highly selective mineralocorticoid receptor blocker, in patients with essential hypertension. Patients were classified by dipping pattern (extreme dippers, dippers, non-dippers, risers). Mean changes in BP, changes in dipping pattern, mean NT-proBNP levels, and percentage of patients with normal NT-proBNP levels (<55"‰pg/mL) at baseline and Weeks 12 and 28 were evaluated. Nighttime systolic BP decreased in all dipping pattern groups at Week 28, with the riser group showing the greatest change (âˆ’25.5"‰mmHg). A significant shift in dipping pattern and riser/non-dipper pattern changes to dipper/extreme dipper pattern were found from baseline to Week 28 (p"‰<"‰0.0001). The prevalence of the riser pattern decreased from 14.4% to 9.8%, and that of the non-dipper pattern from 44.7% to 39.2%. The decrease in NT-proBNP from baseline to Week 28 was statistically significant in risers, non-dippers, dippers, and extreme dippers (p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). At baseline, the proportion of patients with NT-proBNP <55"‰pg/mL was lowest in risers versus the other dipping pattern types, but after reductions in NT-proBNP in all groups to Week 28, these differences disappeared. Long-term administration of esaxerenone may be a useful treatment option for nocturnal hypertension, especially in patients with a riser pattern.

