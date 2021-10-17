CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utility of the "Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in Elderly Hypertensive Patients" for home blood pressure management in a real-world setting

By Takayoshi Ohkubo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in Elderly Hypertensive Patients (STEP) trial [1] that included mainly young-old (54% women, mean age 66 years old) and low-to-mild-risk hypertensive patients (94% already treated at baseline [2]) in China who had a smartphone and were able to use smartphone applications demonstrated that intensive reduction...

Lower systolic blood pressure levels in early pregnancy are associated with a decreased risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia in women with chronic hypertension: a multicenter retrospective study

To clarify the impact of blood pressure (BP) management ranges on pregnancy outcomes, we conducted a multicenter retrospective analysis of 215 women with singleton pregnancies diagnosed with essential hypertension either before or within 14 weeks of gestation. Patients were classified according to systolic BP (sBP; <130, 130"“139, 140"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg) or diastolic BP (dBP; <80, 80"“89, 90"“109, and â‰¥110"‰mmHg) at 8"“11, 12"“15, and 16"“19 weeks of gestation. The risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia and small-for-gestational-age neonates was assessed in each BP group. Moreover, a subgroup analysis was performed in 144 eligible patients whose BP was measured at both 12"“13 and 14"“15 weeks of gestation. At 16"“19 weeks of gestation, higher sBP significantly increased the incidence of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia (13.3%, 24.6%, 32.2% and 75.0%, respectively) and small-for-gestational-age neonates (6.0%, 13.1%, 16.9% and 50.0%, respectively). Multivariate logistic regression analyses showed that women with sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg at 16"“19 weeks of gestation had a significantly lower risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia than women with sBP of 140"“159"‰mmHg. Subgroup analyses also showed that even at 14"“15 weeks of gestation, sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg was associated with a significantly lower risk of early-onset superimposed preeclampsia than an sBP of 140"“159"‰mmHg. In conclusion, sBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg within 14 weeks of gestation reduced the risk of developing early-onset superimposed preeclampsia in women with chronic hypertension.
Estimates of blood pressure variability obtained in different contexts are not interchangeable

In their study, Boubouchairopoulou and coworkers demonstrate that blood pressure variability (BPV) is not interchangeable when assessed in the office, at home, or under ambulatory conditions [1]. Office BPV was lower than home BPV, and ambulatory BPV was higher than home BPV. Correlations and agreement between office and out-of-office BPV were weak and only marginally stronger between out-of-office measures. No BPV index demonstrated clear superiority. Regardless of the measure used for estimating BPV and the context (office, home, or ambulatory condition), significant determinants of higher BPV were female sex, increased age, elevated body mass index, cigarette smoking, and increased systolic BP.
Relationship between blood pressure repeatedly measured by a wrist-cuff oscillometric wearable blood pressure monitoring device and left ventricular mass index in working hypertensive patients

This study sought to evaluate the relationship between blood pressure (BP) taken by a new wrist-cuff oscillometric wearable BP monitoring device and left ventricular mass index measured by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (cMRI-LVMI) in 50 hypertensive patients (mean age 60.5"‰Â±"‰8.9 years, 92.0% men, 96% treated for hypertension) with regular employment. Participants were asked to self-measure their wearable BPs twice in the morning and evening under a guideline-recommended standardized home BP measurement, and once each at five predetermined times and any additional time points under an ambulatory condition for a maximum of 7 days. In total, 2105 wearable BP measurements (home BP: 747 [morning: 409, evening: 338], ambulatory condition: 1358 [worksite: 942]) were collected over 5.5"‰Â±"‰1.2 days. The average of all wearable systolic BP (SBP) readings (129.8"‰Â±"‰11.0"‰mmHg) was weakly correlated with cMRI-LVMI (r"‰="‰0.265, p"‰="‰0.063). Morning home wearable SBP average (128.5"‰Â±"‰13.8"‰mmHg) was significantly correlated with cMRI-LVMI (r"‰="‰0.378, p"‰="‰0.013), but ambulatory wearable SBP average (132.5"‰Â±"‰12.7"‰mmHg) was not (r"‰="‰0.215, p"‰="‰0.135). The averages of the highest three values of all wearable SBPs (153.3"‰Â±"‰13.9"‰mmHg) and ambulatory wearable SBPs (152.9"‰Â±"‰13.9"‰mmHg) were 16"‰mmHg higher than that of the morning home wearable SBPs (137.0"‰Â±"‰15.9"‰mmHg). Those peak values were significantly correlated with cMRI-LVMI (r"‰="‰0.320, p"‰="‰0.023; r"‰="‰0.310, p"‰="‰0.029; r"‰="‰0.451, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively). In conclusion, an increased number of wearable BP measurements, which could detect individual peak BP, might add to the clinical value of these measurements as a complement to the guideline-recommended home BP measurements, but further studies are needed to confirm these findings.
Effects of renal denervation on blood pressures in patients with hypertension: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized sham-controlled trials

The efficacy of renal denervation has been controversial, but recent randomized sham-controlled trials demonstrated significant blood pressure reductions after renal denervation in patients with hypertension. We conducted a systematic review and updated meta-analysis to evaluate the effects of renal denervation on ambulatory and office blood pressures in patients with hypertension. Databases were searched up to 25 May 2021 to identify randomized, sham-controlled trials of renal denervation. The primary endpoint was change in 24"‰h ambulatory systolic blood pressure with renal denervation versus sham control. The secondary endpoints were daytime and nighttime systolic blood pressure, and office systolic blood pressure. A sub-analysis determined outcomes by medication, procedure, and device. From nine trials, 1555 patients with hypertension were randomized to undergo renal denervation (n"‰="‰885) or a sham procedure (n"‰="‰670). At 2"“6 months after treatment, renal denervation significantly reduced 24"‰h ambulatory systolic blood pressure by 3.31"‰mmHg (95% confidence interval: âˆ’4.69, âˆ’1.94) compared with the sham procedure (p"‰<"‰0.001). Renal denervation also reduced daytime SBP by 3.53"‰mmHg (âˆ’5.28, âˆ’1.78; p"‰<"‰0.001), nighttime SBP by 3.20"‰mmHg (âˆ’5.46, âˆ’0.94; p"‰="‰0.006), and office SBP by 5.25 mmHg (âˆ’7.09, âˆ’3.40; p"‰<"‰0.001) versus the sham control group. There were no significant differences in the magnitude of blood pressure reduction between first- and second-generation trials, between devices, or with or without medication. These data from randomized sham-controlled trials showed that renal denervation significantly reduced all blood pressure metrics in medicated or unmedicated patients with hypertension, including resistant/uncontrolled hypertension. Future trials should investigate the long-term efficacy and safety of renal denervation.
STEP to estimate cardiovascular events by home blood pressure in the era of digital hypertension

Recently, the STEP trial (Strategy of Blood Pressure Intervention in the Elderly Hypertensive Patients) clearly demonstrated that intensive treatment with a systolic blood pressure (BP) target of 110"“130"‰mmHg resulted in a lower incidence of cardiovascular events than standard treatment with a systolic BP target of 130"“150"‰mmHg in older patients with hypertension [1]. The target BP in older hypertensive patients is controversial and varies among the different guidelines for hypertension management [2,3,4]. In the STEP trial, adjustment of antihypertensive medication was based on office BP, and a successful adjustment was considered to be one that resulted in a difference of 9.3"‰mmHg between the intensive treatment and standard treatment groups. In the STEP trial, it was clinically important that the home BP monitoring be used to evaluate the BP control [5]. The average difference in morning home systolic BP between the intensive and standard management groups was around 7.5"‰mmHg. As a result, all the cardiovascular events, including stroke, coronary artery disease, and heart failure, were markedly suppressed in the intensive BP management group. The benefit to patients with heart failure was greatest, with a hazard ratio of 0.27.
Effect of esaxerenone on nocturnal blood pressure and natriuretic peptide in different dipping phenotypes

There are limited data on the nighttime blood pressure (BP)-lowering effect of esaxerenone and its effect on N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), a predictor of cardiovascular risk, according to different dipping patterns of nocturnal BP. This was a post hoc analysis of a multicenter, open-label, long-term phase 3 study of esaxerenone, a new highly selective mineralocorticoid receptor blocker, in patients with essential hypertension. Patients were classified by dipping pattern (extreme dippers, dippers, non-dippers, risers). Mean changes in BP, changes in dipping pattern, mean NT-proBNP levels, and percentage of patients with normal NT-proBNP levels (<55"‰pg/mL) at baseline and Weeks 12 and 28 were evaluated. Nighttime systolic BP decreased in all dipping pattern groups at Week 28, with the riser group showing the greatest change (âˆ’25.5"‰mmHg). A significant shift in dipping pattern and riser/non-dipper pattern changes to dipper/extreme dipper pattern were found from baseline to Week 28 (p"‰<"‰0.0001). The prevalence of the riser pattern decreased from 14.4% to 9.8%, and that of the non-dipper pattern from 44.7% to 39.2%. The decrease in NT-proBNP from baseline to Week 28 was statistically significant in risers, non-dippers, dippers, and extreme dippers (p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). At baseline, the proportion of patients with NT-proBNP <55"‰pg/mL was lowest in risers versus the other dipping pattern types, but after reductions in NT-proBNP in all groups to Week 28, these differences disappeared. Long-term administration of esaxerenone may be a useful treatment option for nocturnal hypertension, especially in patients with a riser pattern.
Classification of temporomandibular joint internal derangement based on magnetic resonance imaging and clinical findings of 435 patients contributing to a nonsurgical treatment protocol

This prospective clinical study aimed to establish a new classification system for TMJ internal derangement based on MRI in correlation with clinical findings contributing to a nonsurgical treatment protocol. A consecutive sample of 435 internal derangement patients was enrolled in the study. Clinical and MRI studies were used to establish the new classification system. A total of 747 joints were classified according to our staging system and received treatment according to the associated nonsurgical treatment protocol. The primary outcome variables were maximum voluntary mouth opening and visual analogue scale pain scores. The secondary outcome variable was joint sound. Statistical analysis of the differences between pretreatment and posttreatment measurements showed an increase in mouth opening throughout the study period (P"‰<"‰0.001 at 12Â m posttreatment). Statistical analysis of the VAS scores showed a statistically significant decrease in all study groups during all study periods, with P"‰<"‰0.0001 at 12Â months posttreatment. Statistical analysis of joint sounds showed significant improvement during all study periods. The new classification system is a simple, & reasonable including a detailed description of all the pathologic changes of the joint. The nonsurgical treatment protocol was Simple, effective and specific depending on the pathological changes in joint.
Over-expression of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 promotes the malignant biological behavior of glioma cells and the resistance to temozolomide via up-regulating the expression of multiple ferroptosis-related genes by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p

A growing body of evidence suggests that long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) plays an important role in the malignant biological behavior and drug resistance of glioblastoma (GBM) cells. In this study, we analyzed the role and potential mechanism of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 in the malignant biological behavior of GBM cells and temozolomide (TMZ) resistance. Studies have found that FANCD2 and CD44 are significantly related to the occurrence of GBM, TMZ resistance and the survival of GBM patients. Knockdown of TMEM161B-AS1 down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44 by sponging hsa-miR-27a-3p, inhibited the proliferation, migration, invasion and promoted apoptosis, ferroptosis of U87 cells and U251 cells. Down-regulation of lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1 and/or over-expression of hsa-miR-27a-3p down-regulated the expression of FANCD2 and CD44, and inhibited the tumor growth in nude mice. These results demonstrated that the lncRNA TMEM161B-AS1-hsa-miR-27a-3p-FANCD2/CD44 signal axis regulated the malignant biological behavior of GBM and TMZ resistance. These findings were expected to provide promising therapeutic targets for the treatment of glioma.
Reliability of blood pressure responses used to define an exaggerated blood pressure response to exercise in young healthy adults

Exaggerated blood pressure (BP) responses (EBPR) to exercise are prognostic of future cardiovascular risk. The primary objective of this study was to assess the test"“retest reliability of BP responses used to categorize EBPR as absent or present. Twenty-seven healthy adults [21(2) years; 12 males] with resting BP"‰<"‰130/80"‰mmHg completed a modified Bruce protocol treadmill exercise test on two visits separated by 6Â (3) days. BP measurements were obtained during exercise using an automated auscultatory device. Submaximal and maximal systolic and diastolic BP, the change in diastolic BP from rest to maximal diastolic BP, and the change in systolic BP relative to the change in exercise intensity, quantified using the metabolic equivalent of task (SBP/MET-slope) were determined. Test"“retest reliability of these BP responses was assessed using intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) with a value â‰¥0.61 considered as substantial reliability. Submaximal diastolic BP demonstrated substantial reliability in the total group (ICC"‰="‰0.670; P"‰â‰¤"‰0.001). In males, submaximal systolic BP (ICC"‰="‰0.655, P"‰<"‰0.01), submaximal diastolic BP (ICC"‰="‰0.699; P"‰<"‰0.01) and maximal systolic BP (ICC"‰="‰0.794; P"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) demonstrated substantial reliability. All other BP responses were not reliable. Despite the prognostic value of EBPR, only three BP responses used to categorize EBPR demonstrated substantial test"“retest reliability in healthy young males. In clinical practice, these preliminary findings would support the use of exercise BPs to identify young males with elevated cardiovascular risk, but additional research is needed to improve the clinical utility of exercise BPs and EBPR in females.
Blood Pressure Medication Recall 2021: Hypertension Drug Recalled Over Cancer Risks

In another recall over cancer-causing impurity levels, Lupin Pharmaceutical has recalled several batches of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets because N-nitrosoirbesartan – a substance that causes cancer - was found in levels above allowable specification limits. The drugmaker received four reports of illness from Irbesartan and zero...
Role of GALNT4 in protecting against cardiac hypertrophy through ASK1 signaling pathway

Pathological myocardial hypertrophy is regulated by multiple pathways. However, its underlying pathogenesis has not been fully explored. The goal of this work was to elucidate the function of polypeptide N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase 4 (GALNT4) in myocardial hypertrophy and its underlying mechanism of action. We illustrated that GALNT4 was upregulated in the models of hypertrophy. Two cardiac hypertrophy models were established through partial transection of the aorta in GALNT4-knockout (GALNT4-KO) mice and adeno-associated virus 9-GALNT4 (AAV9-GALNT4) mice. The GALNT4-KO mice demonstrated accelerated cardiac hypertrophy, dysfunction, and fibrosis, whereas the opposite phenotype was observed in AAV9-GALNT4 mice. Similarly, GALNT4 overexpression mitigated the degree of phenylephrine-induced cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in vitro whereas GALNT4 knockdown aggravated the hypertrophy. In terms of mechanism, GALNT4 deficiency increased the phosphorylation and activation of ASK1 and its downstream targets (JNK and p38), whereas GALNT4 overexpression inhibited activation of the ASK1 pathway. Furthermore, we demonstrated that GALNT4 can directly bind to ASK1 inhibiting its N-terminally mediated dimerization and the subsequent phosphorylation of ASK1. Finally, an ASK1 inhibitor (iASK1) was able to reverse the effects of GALNT4 in vitro. In summary, GALNT4 may serve as a new regulatory factor and therapeutic target by blocking the activation of the ASK1 signaling cascade.
Best Blood Pressure Pills to Naturally Support High Blood Pressure

Often enough, people develop heart problems, and most of the time, the reason behind it is aging, as simple as that. Although, there are cases where blood pressure issues are predisposed, meaning there’s a genetic reason behind it. Low blood pressure isn’t a big deal, but the higher the blood...
More people should be measuring their blood pressure at home for optimal health

Regularly checking your own blood pressure offers an important glimpse into your health and gives you the chance to keep your heart and brain in good shape. Yet most older adults who would especially benefit from this habit don’t monitor their numbers at home, the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found. The results, based on a national sample of Americans 50 to 80 years old, were published this month.
Optimal Blood Pressure Helps Our Brains Age Slower

Summary: People whose blood pressure is elevated but still falls within the normal range are at increased risk of accelerated brain aging, researchers report. People with elevated blood pressure that falls within the normal recommended range are at risk of accelerated brain ageing, according to new research from The Australian National University (ANU).
Antidiabetic effect of gemigliptin: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials with Bayesian inference through a quality management system

Gemigliptin is one of the latest dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors developed by LG Life Sciences. Since the early 2000s, several randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of gemigliptin have been conducted. However, no study has directly compared its antidiabetic effects through a systematic review and meta-analysis. Therefore, in this study, we performed a systematic review and meta-analysis on RCTs. In particular, a subsequent meta-analysis was performed using Bayesian inference, and an updated quality management system model was integrated throughout our study. The mean differences and 95% confidence intervals for glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting plasma glucose (FPG), homeostatic model assessment beta cell function (HOMA-Î²), and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) were evaluated for the efficacy outcomes of gemigliptin as compared to those of placebo and other oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs). In conclusion, we found that gemigliptin was superior to placebo and comparable to other OADs in terms of the effect on HbA1c, FPG, HOMA-Î², and LDL. Further, gemigliptin was more effective than other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in Bayesian inference analysis and statistically significant to other OADs in HbA1c and HOMA-Î² in sensitivity analysis excluding metformin. However, to confirm the results, more studies need to be analysed and the minimum clinically important difference must be applied.
Effects of interdialytic interval on heart rate variability in chronic hemodialysis patients: a cross-sectional study

Previous studies showed that long interdialytic interval of chronic hemodialysis increased risk of sudden cardiac death compared to short interdialytic interval. Diabetes mellitus (DM) and autonomic dysfunction are the strong adverse predictors of survival in ESRD patients. We aimed to compare autonomic function between long and short interdialytic interval of chronic hemodialysis in patients with and without DM. One-hundred sixty-three patients receiving chronic hemodialysis were enrolled. The electrocardiogram recording was performed twice in each patient during 4-h hemodialysis session after long and short interdialytic intervals to assess heart rate variability (HRV). Mean age was 61.4"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years. HRV parameters during hemodialysis did not differ between long and short interdialytic interval in overall population. Nevertheless, in 82 (50.3%) patients, SDNN (47.4"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 43.4"‰Â±"‰19.5Â ms, P"‰="‰0.039), ASDNN (24.8"‰Â±"‰14.3 vs. 22.7"‰Â±"‰12.3Â ms, P"‰="‰0.025), LF (8.4"‰Â±"‰6.8 vs. 7.6"‰Â±"‰6.6 ms2, P"‰="‰0.040) increased after long interdialytic interval. The greater change of SDNN, ASDNN, VLF and LF between long and short interdialytic intervals was noted in DM, compared to non-DM patients. We demonstrated that there was no difference of HRV parameters after short and long interdialytic interval. However, there was greater autonomic alteration observed in DM than non-DM patients between 2 interdialytic intervals.
Deletion of soluble epoxide hydrolase suppressed chronic kidney disease-related vascular calcification by restoring Sirtuin 3 expression

Vascular calcification is common in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and contributes to cardiovascular disease (CVD) without any effective therapies available up to date. The expression of soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH) is different in patients with and without vascular calcification. The present study investigates the role of sEH as a potential mediator of vascular calcification in CKD. Both Ephx2âˆ’/âˆ’ and wild-type (WT) mice fed with high adenine and phosphate (AP) diet were used to explore the vascular calcification in CKD. Compared with WT, deletion of sEH inhibited vascular calcification induced by AP. sEH deletion also abolished high phosphorus (Pi)-induced phenotypic transition of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) independent of its epoxyeicosatrienoic acids (EETs) hydrolysis. Further gene expression analysis identified the potential role of Sirtuin 3 (Sirt3) in the sEH-regulated VSMC calcification. Under high Pi treatment, sEH interacted with Sirt3, which might destabilize Sirt3 and accelerate the degradation of Sirt3. Deletion of sEH may preserve the expression of Sirt3, and thus maintain the mitochondrial adenosine triphosphate (ATP) synthesis and morphology, significantly suppressing VSMC calcification. Our data supported that sEH deletion inhibited vascular calcification and indicated a promising target of sEH inhibition in vascular calcification prevention.
CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
