Hypertension Research Awards for authors of outstanding papers in Hypertension Research

By Kazuomi Kario
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winners of the Japanese Society of Hypertension (JSH) 12th Hypertension Research Awards were announced at the JSH general meeting, held on October 16, 2021, in Okinawa, Japan. These awards were established in 2010 to recognize significant contributions to the advancement of research in hypertension and related studies. Of the large...

