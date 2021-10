Black Friday always starts early, but this year, the holiday shopping bonanza is kicking off earlier than ever — more than a month sooner than usual. Major retailers are pushing people to shop earlier than ever this year so shoppers can grab some deals -- if they can find them -- and avoid disappointments. The holiday shopping season is expected to be chaotic because of shipping and supply chain issues affecting nearly everyone, and stores want to ensure customers get what they need before the holidays.

