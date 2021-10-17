Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear The Disturbing Details About Ariana Grande's Stalker Case—So Scary!

Splash News

Ariana Grande has been granted a five-year restraining order against an obsessive fan who reportedly turned up to her home last month brandishing a knife and threatened to kill her and her security guard. We can’t believe we just wrote that!

At around 10pm on September 9th, 23-year-old Aharon Brown allegedly turned up to the 28-year-old singer’s Hollywood Hills home wielding “a large” hunting knife. When he was asked to leave, he reportedly became “combative” with security. He then left the property, but then reportedly retuned in the middle of the night (1:27 am, to be exact!) with the same knife, before threatening one of her security guards and telling him, “I’ll *expletive* kill you and her.” Brown was arrested shortly after, with police finding the knife in his pants pocket. We are so scared for her – poor Ari!

The "7 Rings" singer quite understandably took legal action immediately, and filed a petition on September 14th to seek protection for herself and her 26-year-old husband, Dalton Gomez, who she wed back in May. Following a testimony from one of Grande’s security guards at the Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, Judge Reginald L. Neal approved a five-year protection order for the Voice coach. The order will reportedly expire on October 5th 2026, when we assume the case will be reevaluated and the order will possibly – and hopefully – be renewed.

In her own petition for the restraining order, the "Thank U, Next" singer detailed how Brown started making "sporadic" appearances outside her home in February. She wrote about how his behavior "terrified" her, especially after his visits became more frequent in August and September, when he was turning up to her home "nearly every day and sometimes multiple times a day."

"The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me," Grande's statement began. "Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, either. Last year, Grande was granted a restraining order against Fidel Henriquez, a fan who was arrested after trespassing on her property. He has been ordered by the court to stay away from the "Side to Side" singer; and according to the restraining order, cannot come within 100 yards of her, her mother Joan, or even her mother's house. We're glad Ariana is safe – we can't even imagine having to go through that!