Author and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance has come under fire for a “callous” tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin’s fatal on-set shooting in New Mexico.Baldwin was filming his forthcoming movie Rust on Thursday when he discharged a prop gun, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.Vance referenced the incident in a tweet on Friday after Baldwin broke his silence to say his “heart is broken.”“Dear @jack let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets,” Vance wrote, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.The post drew outrage from critics accusing Vance of exploiting the...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO