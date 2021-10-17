CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

In first integrated report, Petronas CEO advocates strong position to de-risk business in pandemic, volatile oil price-driven environment

By Chong Jin Hun
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) president and group chief executive officer (CEO) Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the Malaysian national oil company must ensure that it is able to be a more cost-efficient producer and in a strong position to de-risk its business, while delivering more innovative solutions to...

www.theedgemarkets.com

