In first integrated report, Petronas CEO advocates strong position to de-risk business in pandemic, volatile oil price-driven environment

As oil and gas companies slowly transition to a low-carbon world, four archetypes emerge—each with distinct metrics for success and value-creation opportunities. A growing number of oil and gas (O&G) companies are pledging net-zero goals, but not all are clear about how to get there. In a recent Deloitte survey (see sidebar, “Executive survey methodology”), 56% of respondents view the energy transition as a mixed bag of opportunities, risks, or a complex phenomenon. Successful transition will take a long time, and some prominent energy transition scenarios project oil demand in 2030 to remain around 90 MMbbl/d (figure 1). This implies there’s likely to be sustained value in oil and gas—indeed, an overwhelming 77% of surveyed executives plan to maintain hydrocarbons as their long-term business.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO